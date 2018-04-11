 »   »   » Kiku Sharda Asks People To Leave Kapil Alone; Refuses To Comment On Kapil & Preeti’s Relationship!

Related Articles
Kapil Sharma is going through a bad phase. While many of them are pointing out at his errors and speculating things, his close friends from the industry are supporting him. Bharti Singh, Shilpa Shinde, Upasana Singh, even his rival Krushna Abhishek have lent support to him.
Now his colleague, Kiku Sharda has come out in open to support his friend. He is upset with the way media is portraying Kapil. He has asked people to leave him alone as he needs some space!
Kapil Is Depressed; Leave Him Alone!
In an interview to TOI, Kiku said, "Kapil Sharma is one of the most creative persons that we have in our industry. He is currently depressed and is not feeling well, the least we can do in this situation is to leave him alone. Whatever is happening currently is very upsetting."
Kapil Needs Some Space Now
"People, who are pointing at him and saying bad things about him are the same people whom he once entertained. He is the same person who has made the entire country laugh their lungs out and now he needs some space."
Kapil Hinted People That Stories Written Against Him Were Untrue
Kiku feels that although Kapil hinted on Twitter that stories written against him were untrue and never cancelled shoot purposely, they targeted him with negative stories. Kiku further told the leading daily that he is not justifying that Kapil's abusive behaviour was right.
‘Why People Are Instigating Him When They Know His Mental State?’
He said, "I am only trying to say here is when you know that the person has come out and talked about being bioplar still you are publishing negative stories against him and trying to break him. Why are you instigating him when you know his mental state? It looks as though people have an agenda."
Kiku Has Learnt A Lot From Kapil
Kiku, who share a great rapport with Kapil, talked about the relationship he shares with the comedian, "I have been doing comedy for the last 15 years but I don't have any qualms admitting that I have learnt a lot from Kapil Sharma."
Kiku Tries To Talk Positive Things & Motivate Him
He further added, "I respect his talent and have not seen a performer like him in my career. Whenever I meet him I try and talk about positive things and motivate him."
The Comedian Refuses To Comment On Kapil-Preeti’s Relationship
A lot has been written about Kapil and Preeti's relationship. Kiku refrained from commenting on their relationship, "I think that is their personal matter and I would not like to dwell into it."
‘I Want Him To Come Out Of This Bad Phase’
He told the leading daily, "Kapil has his friends circle whom he hangs around with and I have mine, but as co-stars I have immense respect for him. I want him to come out of this bad phase."
