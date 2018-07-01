 »   »   »  Shocking! Kratika Sengar & Sharad Malhotra’s Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki To Go Off Air In July!

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki To Go Off Air On July 27!

But now, it is being said that the show will be going of air on July 27. Apparently, the team of the show is also shocked with the latest development.

Why Such Sudden Decision Of Shutting Down The Show?

A unit hand was quoted by TOI as saying, "We got an extension a few months ago. However, a change in the programming strategy has led to this overnight decision of pulling the plug on the show. Those behind this decision are of the opinion that the show has lived its course and shouldn't be dragged any further."

Sharad Confirms The Reports

The lead actor of the show, Sharad confirmed the reports and told the leading daily, "Yes, it is true that the show is ending. I learnt about the development today."

Other Shows That Were Pulled Off Air

Well, these days, such overnight decisions by the makers and channels have become common! Many shows, such as Colors' Dil Se Dil Tak, Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aisi Bhi and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Star Plus' Naamkaran were pulled off air, either because the makers/channel didn't want to drag the plot, or due to low ratings.

How Will The Show's Fans React?

The fans were upset with the makers/channels' decision and took to social media to request the makers not to take the shows off air, but to no avail! Now, it has to be seen what Kasam fans have to say with the channel/maker's decision.