 »   »   »  Shocking! Kratika Sengar & Sharad Malhotra’s Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki To Go Off Air In July!

Colors TV's popular show Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki has been in news since a long time. Earlier, there were speculations that the show might go off air owing to low ratings. There were also reports that the lead actress of the show, Kratika Sengar was planning to quit the show as she was pregnant. It was even said that Kratika didn't want to renew the contract as she felt her role was getting monotonous. But later, the actress had rubbished the reports.
A couple of months ago, the show took a generation leap and a reincarnation track was introduced. Post the revamp, the makers had also roped in new faces like Reyaansh Vir Chdha, Shamin Mannan and Karan Goddwani to play prominent characters.
Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki To Go Off Air On July 27!
But now, it is being said that the show will be going of air on July 27. Apparently, the team of the show is also shocked with the latest development.
Why Such Sudden Decision Of Shutting Down The Show?
A unit hand was quoted by TOI as saying, "We got an extension a few months ago. However, a change in the programming strategy has led to this overnight decision of pulling the plug on the show. Those behind this decision are of the opinion that the show has lived its course and shouldn't be dragged any further."
Sharad Confirms The Reports
The lead actor of the show, Sharad confirmed the reports and told the leading daily, "Yes, it is true that the show is ending. I learnt about the development today."
Other Shows That Were Pulled Off Air
Well, these days, such overnight decisions by the makers and channels have become common! Many shows, such as Colors' Dil Se Dil Tak, Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aisi Bhi and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Star Plus' Naamkaran were pulled off air, either because the makers/channel didn't want to drag the plot, or due to low ratings.
How Will The Show's Fans React?
The fans were upset with the makers/channels' decision and took to social media to request the makers not to take the shows off air, but to no avail! Now, it has to be seen what Kasam fans have to say with the channel/maker's decision.
