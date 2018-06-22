 »   »   »  Krushna Abhishek & Govinda At War Again! Krushna Says Govinda’s Wife Has Influenced The Family!

Sunita Reveals

Sunita tells BT, "Krushna's claim to fame has always been the fact that he is Govinda's bhanja. He has milked that enough. He has lived with us for years and we have always loved him. It's a shame that they talk rubbish about us behind our back." Sunita adds that they have distanced themselves from Krushna and Kashmira and it won't change ever!

Why Govinda & Sunita Didn’t Attend Krushna’s Twins' Birthday Party?

It has to be recalled that Sunita and Govinda didn't attend Krushna's twins' birthday party. Regarding the same Sunita says, "Govinda and I were in London on that day (June 3), but that wasn't the only reason why we didn't attend the party. We were not invited for it and even if they had, we wouldn't have gone."

‘We Have Broken All Ties With Krushna and Kashmira’

"I have not seen his kids till date because of their parents' misbehaviour. We have broken all ties with Krushna and Kashmira, and I swear I won't initiate a patch-up this time around. I was a fool to do so two years ago. Govinda was right about them. It was my mistake that I thought that we should give them another chance."

Kashmira’s Comment Has Hurt Sunita & Govinda!

When asked as to why things have reached this point, Sunita revealed the reason to be Kashmira's comment on the social media about them. She says, "All was well until Kashmira had the audacity to slyly write rubbish about us on social media, soon after that appearance (on The Drama Company). She referred to us as ‘People who dance for money' in that post. Even if we were paid for that appearance, it was none of her business."

‘There Is No Chance Of A Reconciliation’

She further added, "After claiming that we ‘dance for money', Krushna and Kashmira had the audacity to dance to Govinda's songs at Bharti Singh's wedding. They pretend like all is well, but that's not the case. There is no chance of a reconciliation. Kashmira's nasty comment and lies have deeply hurt us."

Krushna: Sunita Mami Has Influenced The Family!

On the other hand, Krushna too, revealed as to why there is no chance of reconciliation from their side. He told BT, "Sunita mami has influenced the family to an extent that now even their children (Tina and Yashvardhan) don't talk to us."

Krushna Is Using Govinda’s Name To Make His Career!

He revealed that Govinda was upset with his comment that he made on his show and he apologised to him and his family time and again, but to no avail. Regarding Krushna using Govinda's name to make his career, the actor-comedian says, "Has he launched me? Does he perform on my behalf for me? Then I would have been indebted to him for life."

‘I Have Made A Career Through Sheer Hard Work’

"If they feel that I have cashed in on his name to make a career, then mama has several nieces and nephews. Where are they? It's appalling to see them even make such claims. Yes, there is no denying the fact that he has helped me on the personal front when I was young. He has even given me money. But I have made a career through sheer hard work. I feel bad, especially because I have always loved and respected them."

Regarding Kashmira’s Social Media Post

Regarding the misunderstanding about Kashmira's social media post, Krushna clarified, "Sunita mami and Kashmera have not been on talking terms for years. The very night they came on my show, mami called up Kashmira and brought up a previous incident and started scolding her."

Sunita Misunderstood Kashmira’s Post!

"The next day, she sent me a text message asking about Kashmira's social media post. In reality, Kashmira's post was directed at my sister Arti (Singh). Mami mistook it for Chi Chi mama and herself."

‘There Was No Point Trying To Patch Up’

"I tried to explain to her that it wasn't about them. How can we write anything against them? Hamari koi aukaat hai jo hum unke liye kuchh bole? Govinda is a superstar. I told Kashmera to delete the post and apologise to mami even though it wasn't meant for her. But they just wouldn't budge. Thereafter, I realised that there was no point trying to patch up."

‘They Didn’t Even Come To See Rayaan When He Was Battling For His Life’

He further revealed that he had invited Govinda and his family for his twins' birthday party a few weeks ago but he feels Govinda and his family planned the trip to skip the birthday party. He added, "They didn't even come to see Rayaan (his son) when he was battling for his life in the hospital. I was hurt."