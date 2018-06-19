English
 »   »   »  Krushna Abhishek Joins Hands With Bharti Singh For A Comedy Show; Says They Might Call Kapil Sharma!

Krushna Abhishek Joins Hands With Bharti Singh For A Comedy Show; Says They Might Call Kapil Sharma!

    Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh have made viewers laugh with their comedy shows, Comedy Nights Live and Comedy Nights Bachao. Recently, there were reports that they are in talks for their new show, which might replace Kapil Sharma's show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma.

    While talking to TOI, the comedienne had revealed that she is planning something big and excited about it. She also revealed that she and Krushna will be seen together on-screen, and her husband Harsh is working on the script.

    Bharti & Krushna To Join Hands

    Finally, Bharti and Krushna are joining hands to produce a one-of-a-kind comedy show. Confirming the same Krushna told IE, "I want to come back to television soon and for the same, I am working on a comedy show with Bharti."

    ‘We Might Call Kapil Sharma For It’

    He further added, "It will be a super exciting show that will be a complete potboiler with some really interesting innovation." Krushna also joked, "You never know we might also call Kapil Sharma for it."

    Bharti Excited About The Show

    On the other hand, Bharti too, seemed excited about the show. She revealed that they are ‘cooking' the content for the show! She told the leading daily, "Yes, my husband Harsh Lambachiya is working on it and we are planning to helm it under his production house H3 productions. Once we are done cooking the content, we will reach out to channels. Let's see who will finally eat it."

    Bharti On Working With Krushna

    Bharti further added, "Working with Krushna is always fun as we have a great understanding. Even if I miss a punch, he takes charge and bacha leta hai (saves me). If everything goes well, you will soon hear good news from me. But mind it, not pregnancy but announcement of our show."

    What If Bharti, Krushna & Kapil Come Together?

    Well, it has to be seen on which channel Bharti and Krushna's show will be aired. Also, we have been waiting for Kapil since a long time, it has to be seen whether the actor-comedian return with his new show before Krushna and Bharti, or will he join the duo!

    Don't you think it will be 'triple' the fun if the three BIG comedians join hands? Hit the comment box to share your views.

