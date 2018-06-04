 »   »   »  Krushna Abhishek-Kashmira Shah’s Twins’ Grand Birthday Bash: Adaa Khan, Karan Mehra & Others Attend

Related Articles
- Krushna Abhishek & Kashmira Shah’s Twins’ Pictures Are Just Too Cute To Ignore!
- Is Family Time With Kapil Sharma Going Off Air? If So, Which Show Is Replacing It?
- Krushna Abhishek & Upasana Singh Refute Kapil’s Friend’s Allegations On Preeti, But Support Kapil!
- MUST WATCH! Family Time With Kapil Sharma NEW Promo Is Funnier Than The First Promo!
- Is Krushna Abhishek Wishing Kapil Sharma For His New Show Or Taking A Dig At Him?
- Inside Details Of Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa Wedding: Salman & Shahrukh Khan In The Guest List
- Krushna Abhishek’s Show The Drama Company Gets An Extension; The Team Celebrates
- The Drama Company To Go Off Air; Sunil Grover’s New Show To Replace Krushna Abhishek’s Show!
- Is Sunil Grover Making His Comeback With Krushna Abhishek & Sudesh Lehri’s The Drama Company?
- SHOCKING! Sony TV To Give Kapil Sharma & His Show A Break; Krushna Abhishek’s Show To Replace TKSS!
- The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2: The Show To Undergo Major Changes;Krushna Abhishek’s Show In Danger!
- Another Friendship Goes Kaput! Krushna Abhishek & Sudesh Lehri Are No Longer Friends!
Krushna Abhishek and Kashmira Shah, who got married in 2012, were blessed with twin boys through surrogacy in June 2017. Kashmira also took to social media to introduce their cute babies to their fans!
Yesterday (June 3, 2018), Krushna and Kashmira's twins - Rayaan & Krishaang turned a year older. The couple had hosted a grand birthday bash for their twins. The couple's friends from the television industry attended the event.
Perfect Family!
Both Krushna and Kashmira looked happy with their twins as they posed with their adorable munchkins. All the four colour co-ordinated in black (and white) outfits and looked as ‘perfect family'! The couple were seen holding their kids in their arms as they cut the cake.
Guests At Rayaan & Krishaang’s Birthday Bash
Rakhi Sawant, Monalisa & Vikrant Singh, Mahi Vij, Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu with their twins, Karan Mehra & Nisha Rawal with their kid, Ravi Kishen and others graced the birthday party.
Monalisa & Vikrant
Monalisa shared a few pictures snapped with Vikrant, Krushna, Kashmira, Rakhi Sawant, Pooja Banerjee & Kunal Verma , and wrote, "About Tonight.... congratulations @krushna30 @kashmera1." - (sic)
Karanvir & Teejay With Their Adorable Twins
Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu were also present at the event, with their cute munchkins, Bella And Vienna. Karanvir and Teejay's twins looked cute and adorable in green dresses as they posed for cameras.
Karan & Nisha With Their Kid
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal along with their cute baby boy, Kavish Mehra also graced the ceremony.
Adaa Khan
Adaa shared this picture and wrote, "I want to go back to believing in everything and knowing nothing at all 😋🤓! #happyme #childhoodeveryday #mickeymouse #garfield 👼 ."
Kashmira
It has to be recalled that Kashmira had revealed that she didn't have time or luxury to wait (for a baby). She had also revealed that she tried to conceive 14 times in 3 years, but all her attempts failed.
Krushna Abhishek
Krushna had revealed as to how the arrival of his babies affected him. He told a leading daily, "I've become more responsible. I've never been an actor who relies on his producers. I've always been in such a position that I can walk off anytime. I never had the fear of a show not working or being ousted from it. But after having kids, I get that feeling. I'm no longer as carefree; there is a fear that keeps me in check."
Chandra Nandini Actress Shweta Basu Prasad Engaged To Her Long-time Boyfriend Rohit Mittal!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.