 »   »   »  Krushna Abhishek-Kashmira Shah’s Twins’ Grand Birthday Bash: Adaa Khan, Karan Mehra & Others Attend

Perfect Family!

Both Krushna and Kashmira looked happy with their twins as they posed with their adorable munchkins. All the four colour co-ordinated in black (and white) outfits and looked as ‘perfect family'! The couple were seen holding their kids in their arms as they cut the cake.

Guests At Rayaan & Krishaang’s Birthday Bash

Rakhi Sawant, Monalisa & Vikrant Singh, Mahi Vij, Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu with their twins, Karan Mehra & Nisha Rawal with their kid, Ravi Kishen and others graced the birthday party.

Monalisa & Vikrant

Monalisa shared a few pictures snapped with Vikrant, Krushna, Kashmira, Rakhi Sawant, Pooja Banerjee & Kunal Verma , and wrote, "About Tonight.... congratulations @krushna30 @kashmera1." - (sic)

Karanvir & Teejay With Their Adorable Twins

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu were also present at the event, with their cute munchkins, Bella And Vienna. Karanvir and Teejay's twins looked cute and adorable in green dresses as they posed for cameras.

Karan & Nisha With Their Kid

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal along with their cute baby boy, Kavish Mehra also graced the ceremony.

Adaa Khan

Adaa shared this picture and wrote, "I want to go back to believing in everything and knowing nothing at all 😋🤓! #happyme #childhoodeveryday #mickeymouse #garfield 👼 ."

Kashmira

It has to be recalled that Kashmira had revealed that she didn't have time or luxury to wait (for a baby). She had also revealed that she tried to conceive 14 times in 3 years, but all her attempts failed.

Krushna Abhishek

Krushna had revealed as to how the arrival of his babies affected him. He told a leading daily, "I've become more responsible. I've never been an actor who relies on his producers. I've always been in such a position that I can walk off anytime. I never had the fear of a show not working or being ousted from it. But after having kids, I get that feeling. I'm no longer as carefree; there is a fear that keeps me in check."