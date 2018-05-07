 »   »   » Krushna Abhishek & Kashmira Shah’s Twins’ Pictures Are Just Too Cute To Ignore!

Related Articles
Krushna Abhishek and Kashmira Shah, who got married in 2012, are on cloud nine these days as they were blessed with twin boys through surrogacy in June 2017. Kashmira had also revealed that she tried to conceive 14 times in 3 years, but all her attempts failed.
Today (May 7, 2018) Kashmira shared an adorable picture of her twins.
Krushna & Kashmira’s Adorable Twins
Sharing the picture Kashmira wrote, "Introducing Rayaan K Sharma and Krishaang K Sharma @artisingh5 @krushna30 @raginikhanna @rishaabchauhaan @vandanasajnaniofficial @tejukolhapure." - (sic)
Arti Singh Shares Brother’s Baby’s Picture
Krushna's sister, Arti Singh also shared a couple of pictures. Sharing this picture, Arti wrote, "MY NEPHEW ... Rayaan .. now I'm officially allowed to post their pics .. whooooo Whoo...our light. Our happiness .. our strength . @kashmera1 @krushna30." - (sic)
Arti’s Bhanja
She shared another picture and wrote, "Bua is happiest with chiku.. krishaang... MY BHANJA. I relive my childhood with them .. happiest wen they around .. @kashmera1 @krushna30." - (sic)
Krushna & Kashmira
She also shared snapshot of the article and wrote, "Next superstars of the family finally out .. our babies .. our Chirag .. love them to death ... proud parents @kashmera1 @krushna30 me proud bua ... love u both my cupcakes ... krishaang and rayan." - (sic)
Kashmira Didn’t Have Time Or Luxury To Wait
She further added, "In a span of 10 days, I went from size two to eight. I didn't give it a break and kept trying every month, thereby pumping myself with injections, as I didn't have the time or luxury to wait. After all, I was not in my 20s anymore."
‘It’s A Little Dangerous To Have A Kid When You Are Older’
"Also, it's a little dangerous to have a kid when you are older. It took us 13 attempts and two years of constant pain and no work to have our babies. Some people have to go through the struggle and maybe, God wanted to test us."
(Images Source: Instagram)
