 »   »   »  Krushna Abhishek Messaged Kapil Sharma After Five Years; Wants Kapil To Remain In Good Health!

Krushna & Kapil’s Competition

Regarding his competition with Kapil, Krushna told HT, "He left Comedy Circus and started his show, which clicked. He was suddenly in the limelight and we were doing Comedy Classes on Life OK. People started telling us that why don't we do something similar. He is also a writer and that's his strength. He was everywhere."

Kapil & Krushna’s Rivalry

The actor further said, "We also wanted to start a big show because of professional rivalry. We came on Colors and he immediately left it. Even Raj Nayak talked about it. Then Bharti and I took over his show. He went to Sony."

Krushna Wanted Kapil’s Show To Work

"Preeti Simoes signed me once his show got over. Then I signed Drama Company. He exited from Sony. He said that he will return to Sony only when Drama Company finishes. Then he started Family Time With Kapil Sharma. I wanted that to work because of professional rivalry."

Krushna Wishes Good Health For Kapil

"When he was unwell, I was really sad. I don't consider myself among his friends, but I want him to remain in good health. I messaged him after five years. I even told him that we can perform together if you want. He established comedians in the entertainment industry, got them respect."

Krushna Is More Careful Now About Drawing A Line!

Krushna prefers being called as an actor and not as a stand-up comedian. The actor also says that he is more careful now about drawing a line, that too, after John Abraham walked out of his show, Comedy Nights Bachchao.

The Actor Felt Bad That John Abraham Was Upset

He says, "People were loving Comedy Nights Bachao. John Abraham was a friend, at least before that episode. He is a lovely person, I have worked with him. I felt bad that he was upset."

He Decides To Roast People Within Limits!

"I have stayed with him for long, so after that episode I decided to roast people within limits. Even then it was fine, but when I went for even safer ways, people stopped finding it interesting. Then we closed it."