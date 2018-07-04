 »   »   »  Krushna Abhishek Wants To Patch Up With Govinda, Is Ready To Listen To Whatever Govinda Says!

Did Krushna & Govinda Try To Sort Out Things?

When asked whether they tried to sort out things, Krushna told Spotboye, "I have been unable to catch hold of him. He went to London after the incident and then he got busy with a film shoot. I seriously want to reconcile with him."

Krushna Doesn’t Mind His Mami Giving Him Gaalis!

He added, "I don't mind if my mami gives 5-6 gaalis, it's her right to do so. I have said this in the earlier interview also, I have stayed with her as a kid and she has taken utmost care of me. So I understand that she might be feeling more hurt. Knowingly, or unknowingly, I got dragged into the matter. After which unknowingly I also got involved."

Kashmira’s Timing Was Off!

The actor-comedian further added, "What Kashmira wrote on Twitter irked Sunita mami, but the fact is that Kashmira wrote it for my sister, not mami. The timing was off!"

‘Kashmira Is At Major Fault Here & She Should Apologise To Mami’

"Yeh Kashmira se galti ho gayi. Kissi ke bhi bare main Twitter par nahi likhna chahiye tha. She could have avoided it. Kashmira is at major fault here and she should apologise to mami, as my mami (Sunita) has been taking care of the whole family."

Krushna Says He If Fine If Govinda Slaps Or Abuses Him!

When asked whether he feels that he and Govinda will resolve your differences, the actor says, "Mama (Govinda) can slap me twice or abuse me. I am ok with that. Whatever he says I will listen quietly. And I think things will get resolved after that."