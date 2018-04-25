 »   »   » Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Actress Amita Udgata Aka Dadi Bua No More!

Veteran actress, Amita Udgata, who played the role of Dadi Bua in Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi passed away yesterday (April 24, 2018) due to lung failure.

Apparently, the actress was hospitalised for the last four days and was on life support. Amita is survived by two children, Ruchin Udgata and Rishabh Udgata.

Actress Abha Parmar, who is a close friend to Amita Udgata was quoted by India Today as saying, "We were more like sisters than friends. I am from Kanpur and she was from Lucknow."

The actress further said, "I wasn't aware that her condition so serious. I was supposed to visit her today. She was a great actress and a friend and we have faced life's struggles together."

Abha had worked with Amita in Rui Ka Bojh. The veteran actress' last rites will apparently be performed on Thursday (April 26. 2018), as the family is waiting for her elder son's arrival.

Actress, Sana Amin Sheikh took to Twitter, "Rest in peace Amita Udgata ji... Bohot dukh hua.. Life is so so uncertain... Reminder ki jaana toh hum sab ko hai ek din... Bas Koi jaldi chale jate hai..."

It has to be recalled that Amita's entry during marriage preperations on Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi had added spice to the show. She was seen making weird demands from Sonakshi's family.

Apart from Sony TV's show, KRPKAB, the veteran actress is known for her works in shows like Mann Ke Awaaz Pratigya, Doli Armaanon Ki, Maharana Pratap and Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo. The actress had also featured in Bollywood films like Hasee Toh Phase and Sarabjit.

Amita was also associated with Delhi Doordarshan from 1979 to 1990.