 »   »   »  Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Erica Fernandes & Shaheer Sheikh’s Cute Conversation Is A Must Read!

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi was a super-hit show on Sony TV. The viewers loved the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh. The show's end disappointed the fans, who urged the makers to come up with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 2 with the same team. And the channel did come up with season 2, which was a finite series. Since then the fans have been waiting to watch their favourite actors on-screen together again. In fact there were even rumours that Shaheer was approached for the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, that has Erica in the lead role!
But the fans were disappointed as they couldn't watch them together on KZK 2, as Parth Samthaan was paired opposite Erica. But the good news for Erica-Shaheer and KRPAB fans is that even Shaheer will be seen on a new show! The fans will get to watch both their favourites (although in different shows) on screen. Interestingly, Shaheer's show will be aired immediately after Erica's show. So the fans need not worry!
Shaheer & Erica Wish Each Other
Shaheer had wished Erica for her new show. Now, it's Erica's turn! As Shaheer shared the promo of his new show, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali, Erica took to social media to wish the actor!
Erica Congratulates Shaheer; Says It’s A Treat From Them For KRPKAB Fans!
The actor shared the promo and wrote, "Istiqbaal nahi karoge hamara.. #dastanemohabbatsalimanarkali #shaheersheikh." - (sic). Erica commented on Shaheer's post saying, "Congratulations sheikh saab @shaheernsheikh all the very best. Looking so different!!.. looks like kuch rang fans are gonna switch from watching kasautii at 8 pm on star to colors at 8:30 pm." - (sic)
Shaheer Wishes Luck To Erica
Shaheer replied to Erica saying, "Doing something different was the idea..let's c. but what a journey it has been..dubbing for kuch rang now a days in Indonesia and I realised that kasautii people are so luck to have someone as talented as u r. Hamari dua aapke saath hai."
Shaheer & Erica
Earlier, there were rumours that Shaheer and Erica were in a relationship, but the duo parted ways as the latter found that Shaheer was cheating on her! Erica had clarified that they are just friends however. Even now, they are spotted together and spend quality time with each other.
