 »   »   »  Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Erica Fernandes & Shaheer Sheikh’s Cute Conversation Is A Must Read!

Shaheer & Erica Wish Each Other

Shaheer had wished Erica for her new show. Now, it's Erica's turn! As Shaheer shared the promo of his new show, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali, Erica took to social media to wish the actor!

Erica Congratulates Shaheer; Says It’s A Treat From Them For KRPKAB Fans!

The actor shared the promo and wrote, "Istiqbaal nahi karoge hamara.. #dastanemohabbatsalimanarkali #shaheersheikh." - (sic). Erica commented on Shaheer's post saying, "Congratulations sheikh saab @shaheernsheikh all the very best. Looking so different!!.. looks like kuch rang fans are gonna switch from watching kasautii at 8 pm on star to colors at 8:30 pm." - (sic)

Shaheer Wishes Luck To Erica

Shaheer replied to Erica saying, "Doing something different was the idea..let's c. but what a journey it has been..dubbing for kuch rang now a days in Indonesia and I realised that kasautii people are so luck to have someone as talented as u r. Hamari dua aapke saath hai."

Shaheer & Erica

Earlier, there were rumours that Shaheer and Erica were in a relationship, but the duo parted ways as the latter found that Shaheer was cheating on her! Erica had clarified that they are just friends however. Even now, they are spotted together and spend quality time with each other.