 »   »   » Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Erica Fernandes To Play Lead In Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off!

Everyone is aware that Ekta Kapoor is gearing up for two big shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein spin-off and Kasautii Zindagi Kay Season 2. There were reports that the producer is in search of lead actors for the shows.
It was also said that Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi pair, Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh, were approached for Kasautii Zindagi Kay Season 2. While Shaheer hadn't confirmed the same, Erica denied the reports.
Erica Fernandes Roped In For Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off!
According to Tellychakkar report, Erica has been roped in as the female lead in Yeh Hai Mohobbatein spin-off! It is also being said that the lead actor was also finalised, but he was dropped later. Now, the hunt for the new male lead is on.
Erica Denies Report!
But, when Erica was questioned regarding the same, she denied the report by saying, "There is nothing of this sorts. I'm completely unaware of it." (sic)
YHM Spin-off To Be Launched After IPL!
Apparently, the spin-off has been tentatively titled as Yeh Hai Chahate! The show might be launched post the upcoming season of IPL, when the channel (Star Plus) will be revamped.
YHM Spin-off
It was said that YHM spin-off is inspired by the classic Hollywood film Sound of Music. It will be based in Delhi, like the parent show Yeh Hai Mohabbatien. The show will feature Raman (Karan Patel) and Ishita's (Divyanka Tripathi) extended family.
Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2
Meanwhile, Ekta is also in search of lead actors for Kasautii Zindagi Kay Season 2. There were reports that Ishqbaaz actress, Reyhna Malhotra has been approached to play Komolika (Urvashi Dholakia played Komolika in the first season).
Komolika Aka Urvashi Dholakia
But recently, the fans had expressed their wish to watch original Komolika on KZK Season 2. One of the fans club tweeted, "There is a great news guys kasauti zindagi is coming and we what urvashi in it Yaar we want kamolikha @Urvashi9 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" (sic). To this, Urvashi replied, "How sweet of u to say so 😘🤗🙏🏻"
