 »   »   »  Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes Reunite!

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Shaheer & Erica

Well, the good news is that Shaheer and Erica reunited and had a gala time together, recently. The couple shared a picture on their social networking accounts.

Shaheer & Erica Reunite!

Shaheer shared the picture and wrote, "😊😊 @iam_ejf." - (sic). Erica too, shared the same picture and wrote, "😊 and look at who came to see me @shaheernsheikh #madyou #supershaheera #supergirl."

They Are Just FRIENDS!

Erica and Shaheer were one of the rumoured couples of Telly town. There were rumours that the couple had got engaged. But Erica denied the rumours. There were were also speculations that Shaheer and Erica had parted ways and the reason behind their break-up was that the latter's suspicion on Shaheer!

It was said that Shaheer started seeing his ex-girlfriend, Ayu Ting Ting. But yet again, Erica clarified that the two have always been friends.

Is Shaheer Dating Ruchikaa?

Recently, there were rumours of Shaheer dating Balaji Production's Senior Vice President, Ruchikaa Kapoor. They were also spotted together in London!

Shaheer In Mughal-E-Azam

On the work front, Shaheer will be seen in Anirudh Pathak (of Prithvi Vallabh fame) historical drama based on Mughal-E-Azam. He will be seen playing the role of Salim, while Gurdeep Kohli will be seen playing his on-screen mother, Jodha.

Erica In Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot

On the other hand, it is being said that Erica has been roped in to play the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay (reboot version). Apparently, she will be stepping into Shweta Tiwari's shoes!