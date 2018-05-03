 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya’s Leena Jumani Shares Steamy Lip-lock With Priyal Gor In Vikram Bhatt’s Maaya 2!

Related Articles
Vikram Bhatt's Maaya grabbed headlines last year (2017). In the first season, Shama Sikander was seen playing the role of Sonia. The story focussed on the personal life of a woman who lives a parallel life as Maaya, who is a submissive in the world of BDSM.
Recently, the poster of Vikarm Bhatt's Maaya 2 was revealed. Kumkum Bhagya actress Leena Jumani and Priyal Gor will be seen on the show. The season 2 revolves around Simmi, who is a lesbian woman engaged to a man hiding her truth, and Ruhi, a far more liberal out of the closet girl. Both of them discover love, acceptance and a desire to be who they truly are.
Sharing the steamy lip-lock video, Priyal wrote, "Even in today's modern world the barrier between us and the LGBTQ community is not completely broken! We still sometimes feel awkward around them, but that's how humans are, you feel weird when you can't completely understand someone or something! Be as it is, I have lived and loved each and every moment shooting as my character in my upcoming web series Maaya2!" - (sic)
"Playing Simmi's role has taught me a great deal about love and that nothing is more important than love irrespective of the caste, creed or gender and also that 'Pyaar Pyaar hota hai!'" - (sic)
"The world will say what it does and people will judge like they do, but I as a human send all my love and compassion to everyone belonging to the LGBTQ community for accepting themselves and coming out as it takes a lot of courage to do so!" - (sic)
Previously, Priyal had shared a picture snapped with Leena and wrote, "Life never ceases to amaze me ♥️ #Maaya2." - (sic)
Maaya 2 will be releasing on May 30, 2018.
