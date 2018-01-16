 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya 1000 Episodes Celebrations: Shabbir, Sriti, Mrunal & Others Have A Blast! (PICS)

Kumkum Bhagya 1000 Episodes Celebrations: Shabbir, Sriti, Mrunal & Others Have A Blast! (PICS)

Zee TV's popular show, Kumkum Bhagya completed 1000 episodes. The makers organised a bash for the leading cast and crew. The ladies were seen dressed in hues of orange and red, while went casual for the occasion.

Shabbir Ahluwalia his on-screen wife, Sriti Jha, and real wife, Kanchi Kaul, Arjit Taneja, Mrunal Thakur, Shikha Singh, Vin Rana, Leena Jumani and others attended the bash. Check out pictures and video...

Shabbir Ahluwalia

Shabbir Ahluwalia, who plays the role of Abhi on the show, shared a picture from the 1000 episode celebration and wrote, "Gratitude ???? #kkb #1000."

Kanchi Kaul

Shabbir's wife, Kanchi Kaul, who also was a part of celebration shared an adorable picture and wrote, "...and thats how the night got better !! ?????? #congratulations to the absolutely fabulous team of #kumkumbhagya #1000episodesofkkb."

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha wrote, "Most of us did not even realise we had grown a thousand episodes old... because it has barely felt like a wink...But hazaar to kaafi hote hain lekin enough nahi ?? Thank you so much for getting us this far #shukriya ... Ruthe to khuda bhi ruthe ... Saath chhute na...*cue for chorus ?? #grateful #kumkumbhagya #happyhazaar #happyhazaarkkb."

Shikha Singh

Shikha Singh wrote, "About last night #kkb1000episodes #reddress #kumkumbhagya #grateful #lovemyjob #lovemyman #lifeisset #wonderfulevening #stylistist @tripzarora @nags_naggo_ #thankyou."

Vin Rana

Vin Rana, who plays the role of Purab on the show, wrote, "We Got swag bro @arjitaneja ????#merabhai #aboutlastnight #crazynight #party #celebration."

Vin With KB Girls

Vin shared a picture with Kumkum Bhagya girls and wrote, "Cause the only choice i had is to pose like a girl ??????? ?????? #crazynight #crazyme #1000episodesofkkb #celebration."

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur, who played the role of Bulbul on the show, shared a picture snapped with her on-screen sister and mother and wrote, "Ek Maa ki laadli aur dusri bigdi hui shaitaan ?????? #kkb1000."

Ruchi Savarn

Ruchi Savarn shared a few pictures from the party and wrote, "Girlies!! #aboutlastnight #kumkumbhagya1000." She also shared a picture snapped with Ekta Kapoor and wrote, "Thanks @ektaravikapoor ma'am for everything.. ❤️❤️."

Shivani Sopori

Shivani Sopori too, shared a few pictures from the success party. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, "I feel immense gratitude to be a part of this fantastic show #1000episodes #zeetv."

Arjit Taneja

Arjit, who played the role of Purab on the show (now replaced by Vin Rana) shared a picture from the party and wrote, "❤️ #Kkb1000 #KalRaatKiBaat." Arjuit also shared a video in which Shabbir and Sriti are seen dancing their heart out!

Yeh Gaana , Yeh dono! ❤️ @itisriti @shabirahluwalia 😘 #SoManyMemories #KKB1000 #Nostalgic #FriendsLikeFamily❤️

A post shared by Arjit Taneja (@arjitaneja) on Jan 15, 2018 at 7:21pm PST

Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Heaps Praises On Salman; Says She's Ready To Do ANYTHING For Salman!

Story first published: Tuesday, January 16, 2018, 21:13 [IST]
