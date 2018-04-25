 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya Takes A 7-Year Leap, Abhi Accepts Tanu As His Wife, Pragya Is Seen With Daughter Kiara

Related Articles
The much awaited leap on Zee TV's popular show, Kumkum Bhagya was aired yesterday (April 24). The show took seven years leap. Post leap, Pragya and Abhi are seen living separately.
In the previous episode, Abhi lashed out at Pragya and blamed her for Dadi's death. The family members were helpless and no one supported Pragya at that moment as everyone was shocked by Dadi's death. Shattered with Abhi's words, Pragya decides to commit suicide and reaches a cliff! Post this incident, the show takes seven years leap.
Post Leap Story – Abhi Is Happy With His Family
Post leap, both Abhi and Pragya seem to have moved on in their lives. In the latest episode, Abhi was seen selecting his jacket, while Purab and Disha's son join him. Abhi forgets his anniversary, while Purab's son blackmails him that he would tell this to his chachi!
Abhi’s Wedding Anniversary Preparation
Abhi is then seen unveiling a statue, while Purab joins him. Later, he joins his family for his anniversary party. Everyone is seen happy, while Mitali gets Abhi's wife for the cake cutting ceremony.
Pragya Is With Kiara
On the other hand, Pragya searches for her daughter Kiara, who is hiding in the wardrobe. The duo is seen having some fun. Pragya is also seen arranging for a party with Farida bi.
Abhi & Tanu Celebrate Anniversary
Meanwhile, Abhi shocks viewers by accepting Tanu as his wife! The duo is seen happily married and parties with the family. While Alia is happy for Abhi and Tanu, Daasi and others seem to miss Pragya.
Kiara’s Father’s Birthday Celebration
Meanwhile, Pragya takes Kiara to a concert, where Kiara shouts for her father. Apparently, the duo will be at the concert to celebrate Kiara's father's birthday.
King Singh Saves Pragya
According to the spoiler, when Pragya tries to commit suicide, King Singh would save her. Post the incident, may be Pragya might have accepted King Singh's daughter and settled with them in London.
How Is Pragya Living Without Abhi?
Wondering how Pragya is happy without Abhi, whom she loved so much! Well, we assume that either Pragya would have forgotten her past (in shock) or wants to thank King Singh (Mishal Raheja) for his help (saving her life).
Parth Samthaan Blasts Fans, Asks Them To Spread Positivity & Not To Interfere In His Personal Life!
