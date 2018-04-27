 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya: Abhigya Fans Unhappy With The Track; Slam Shabbir Aka Abhi For Leaving Pragya!

Related Articles
Recently, Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya took a leap of seven years. Post leap, Pragya and Abhi are shown living separately. While Abhi has accepted Tanu as his wife and happy with her and his family; Pragya is seen with her daughter Kiara and King Singh, who are living in London.
While a few have accepted the leap and change in the show, the ardent fans are wondering as to how Abhi, who loved Pragya so much, blamed her for Dadi's death and left her. Abhi and Pragya's separation has upset fans. They have lashed out at the makers/scriptwriters and Shabbir Ahluwalia aka Abhi for leaving Pragya, who sacrificed a lot in her life for his happiness. Have a look at some of the tweets.
Fans Tweets: abhigyaonline 🇹🇷
"We do not want to see this view , we do not want to is Tanu 😡😡 SCREENWRİTER , you made a terrible mistake 😡👎🏻 #kumkumbhagya !!! watch the episode published today you have disappointed all fans!!! this way ratings will rise???? SOO FUNNY🙌🏻👎🏻😡 @ektaravikapoor @sritianne." - (sic)
Yusra Nihad ♥
"All of this is so very disgusting even to be read.Idk,I never expected #kumkumbhagya to reach a new low.I lost respect for the characters.Abhi marrying Tanu is the death of the show." - (sic)
Maria
"I don't mind if Abhi hates Pragya. But she have the right to hate him too, to be angry 😠 at him abt how awful he made her feel about herself. Abhi can never take away those cruel words he said to her and he shouldn't be able to look her in the eye easily. #kumkumbhagya." - (sic)
NERD Geek & Sonya
NERD Geek: I suspected abhi was not drinking his coffee thats why his brain is not working for last 7 years 😜#KumkumBhagya. - (sic)
Sonya: So saaad. Writers ruined finally #KumkumBhagya #abhigya @ZeeTV Waiting for this show's end. You have no idea what you did by marrying Abhi with Tanu(((( Disgusting😤😤👎👎 - (sic)
Razi_in09
"This is so damn regressive script . What the hell do you preach again and again? The kind and soulful Pragya would loose every damn time to Tanu bit** ??? Yea probably Shit like Abhi deserves bitchy Tanu.. I need to curse my self for wasting 4 years on such crap #KumkumBhagya." - (sic)
Srimathi 💔
"I seriously don't know who deserve whom & I know Abhi is at fault, committed a kinda sin. But #Abhigya the reason that am watching the show over years, and I love them the way I do for @SHABIRAHLUWALIA @sritianne Can't hate or chose one & I ll ship them forever ❤ #KumkumBhagya." - (sic)
ShubhiK @ShubhiK2
"Pragya wasted 4 yrs for her kumkum "mera pati sirf mera hai" to be done by Abhi in 50 secs (not sure) & boom she becomes manhoos. Seems Abhi was just waiting for 50 secs to leave her for tanu. This thought makes me puke.. #KumkumBhagya @directornitin @sritianne @SHABIRAHLUWALIA." - (sic)
