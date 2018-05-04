 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya’s Kiara To Meet With An Accident, A Main Character To Die On Yeh Hai Mohabbatein!

Abhi & Pragya Misunderstand Each Other

In the upcoming episodes, Pragya spots Abhi with Tanu in a mall. She realises that Abhi and Tanu are married. On the other hand, Abhi sees Pragya with Kiara and feels that Kiara is daughter of King Singh and Pragya.

Kiara Meets With An Accident

Apparently, Pragya's daughter meets with an accident in front of Abhi and he comes to her rescue. Abhi assumes that Kiara is King Singh's daughter. However, Kiara needs a donor post the accident.

Abhi Realises Kiara Is His Daughter

Abhi comes to her rescue as he donates blood to her as they both share same blood group. It is then Abhi realises that Kiara is his daughter. It has to be seen what will Abhi do after he gets to know Kiara is his daughter.

A Main Character In YHM To Die!

On the other hand, according to Tellychakkar report, in upcoming episode, one of the main characters on Star Plus' show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is quite likely to die!

Anita Or Karan - Who Is Leaving The Show?

It has to be recalled that Karan Patel has been approached for the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Is he going to quit the show to participate in KKK 9? Or is Anita Hassanandani leaving the show as she will be seen on Naagin 3.

Who Is going To Die On YHM?

The other main characters on the show are Divyanka Tripathi (Ishita), Aditi Bhatia (Ruhi), Abhishek Verma (Adi) and Krishna Mukherjee (Alia). Is any of these characters going to end?