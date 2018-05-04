 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya’s Kiara To Meet With An Accident, A Main Character To Die On Yeh Hai Mohabbatein!

Related Articles
Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are two popular shows that are keeping the viewers hooked to the television. While in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, we recently saw a change in track (London track), Kumkum Bhagya witnessed a leap.
Post leap, Pragya and Abhi are seen living separately. While Abhi has accepted Tanu as his wife, Pragya is living with her daughter with Kiara along with King Singh. Pragya, Kiara and King Singh, who were living in London, come to Delhi for a concert. Recently, Abhi and Kiara meet at the airport and have a cute conversation. Abhi is unaware that Kiara is his daughter.
Abhi & Pragya Misunderstand Each Other
In the upcoming episodes, Pragya spots Abhi with Tanu in a mall. She realises that Abhi and Tanu are married. On the other hand, Abhi sees Pragya with Kiara and feels that Kiara is daughter of King Singh and Pragya.
Kiara Meets With An Accident
Apparently, Pragya's daughter meets with an accident in front of Abhi and he comes to her rescue. Abhi assumes that Kiara is King Singh's daughter. However, Kiara needs a donor post the accident.
Abhi Realises Kiara Is His Daughter
Abhi comes to her rescue as he donates blood to her as they both share same blood group. It is then Abhi realises that Kiara is his daughter. It has to be seen what will Abhi do after he gets to know Kiara is his daughter.
A Main Character In YHM To Die!
On the other hand, according to Tellychakkar report, in upcoming episode, one of the main characters on Star Plus' show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is quite likely to die!
Anita Or Karan - Who Is Leaving The Show?
It has to be recalled that Karan Patel has been approached for the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Is he going to quit the show to participate in KKK 9? Or is Anita Hassanandani leaving the show as she will be seen on Naagin 3.
Who Is going To Die On YHM?
The other main characters on the show are Divyanka Tripathi (Ishita), Aditi Bhatia (Ruhi), Abhishek Verma (Adi) and Krishna Mukherjee (Alia). Is any of these characters going to end?
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.
