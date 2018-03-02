 »   »   » Holi Spl! Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya: AbhiGya & PreRan’s Romance Is What We Are Waiting For!

Pragya & Abhi

Also, Kumkum Bhagya's Pragya and Abhi will join them and will be seen giving a few special performances. The audiences will get to watch their favourite AbhiGya romancing!

Abhigya Romance

On the whole, we must say this two hour long episode will have too much of fun with games, romance and special performances.

Manit Joura On Holi Performance

Talking about Holi performance, Manit Joura was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "Special episodes where we get a chance to perform alongside teams from different shows are always very exciting since we get an opportunity to meet and interact with other actors of the Zee fraternity and present something different to the audience."

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

"The change in location also refreshes our mind. Collaborating with the team of Kumkum Bhagya for the Holi special has been an amazing experience."

Manit Says Shabbir Is A True Rockstar

He further added, "Given the fun that Holi stands for, we took the time to celebrate the festival together and even ate some traditional Holi fare. Shabbir is a true rockstar and I must say that Sriti is an amazing actor to work with."

Holi Mahasangam

"We had a great time shooting this vibrant sequence together, and I hope that the audience will enjoy the Holi mahasangam episode and continue to support us with their love and appreciation."

Moment To Be Framed!

Manit shared a picture and wrote, "Some moments don't even need to be framed as they are naturally framed by the emotion we share. #KundaliBhagya #familygoals #love #life #respect @sarya12 @dheerajdhoopar @ruhiiiiiiiiii @nzoomfakih @twinkle_vasisht @neels_99 @hindujaanisha @kapursahab @supriyarshukla @zeetv @zeetvme."

Manit Rehearsing For Holi Special Episode

Manit was seen rehearsing for the Holi special episode. Sharing a video, he wrote, "#Holi pe thoda dance toh banta hai yaar.... #behindthescenes #dance #dancers#actors #choreographers #kundalibhagya#upcoming #episodes #cheers🍻" - (Sic)

‘Unexpected Bonds Are The Best Ones’

Sharing this picture, the actor wrote, "Unexpected bonds are the best ones. #preholi #celebration #fun #frolic #laughters #colours #festivity #KumkumBhagya #KundaliBhagya @sarya12 @dheerajdhoopar @shabirahluwalia @itisriti." - (Sic)

The Real & Real Abhi!

Abhishek shared a picture snapped with Shabbir and wrote, "Will not disclose why we're laughing here but it's so much fun shooting with this humble and talented rockstar @shabirahluwalia ..so much to learn from you bhaiya love you ❤️ #ZeeTv #kumkumbhagya #kundalibhagya #SameerLuthra #Abhi #shabirahluwalia." - (Sic)

Karan & Preeta

Shraddha shared a picture snapped with Dheeraj and wrote, "What karan does to Preeta!!! Smh!!! 🤦🏻♀️ @dheerajdhoopar #kundalibhagya #shraddhaarya #karanpreeta #crackpots." - (Sic)