 »   »   »  Kumkum Bhagya’s Shikha Singh Takes Up The Fitness Challenge & Passes It On To Arjit, Mrunal & Vin

Shikha Singh Takes Up Fitness Challenge

Now, Kumkum Bhagya actress, Shikha Singh, who was challenged by Sunny Arora to do 50 Squats, completed the fitness challenge and nominated her friends from the show, Vin Rana, Arjit Taneja and Mrunal Thakur.

Shikha Nominates Her Co-actors

Sharing the video, Shikha wrote, "@sunnyboy.26 @fitzupofficial challenge accepted!! 50 squats done! Looking at you anybody & everybody wants to be fit 😜 #fitnessmotivation #fitzupchallenge #fitzup50squatschallenge #fitzupsquatchallenge #50squatsnomatterwhat #humfittohindiafit @ra_rathore #squats #glutes #core #gofulldown #depth #workout #gymlife #healthiswealth ! Oh and also I would like to nominate @vinrana @arjitaneja @toby_flicka @car_run @unzoend @ajayrmenon_ @mrunalofficial2016 to do the same- 50squatsnomatterwhat." - (sic)

The Actress Is A Fitness Freak

The actress is a fitness freak and does not miss her workouts. She has also shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram. Have a look.

Shikha Working Out At Gym

Posting a video in which she is seen doing squats, the actress wrote, "Simple yet effective - lightweight more rep squats!! #workoutmotivation #fitnessmotivation #healthiswealth #fitnessgirl #noexcuse #recovering." - (sic)

The Actress’ Gym Life

Sharing a video, Shikha wrote, "However hard u work, it's never enough! Keep pushing your limits! Be a better version of yourself #workoutmotivation #gymlife #healthylife #healthiswealth #befit #beyou #girlpower." - (sic)

#healthiswealth

Posting this picture, the Kumkum Bhayga actress wrote, "You gotta push yourself & your limits to reach another level! Love yourself & strive for better! #healthiswealth #fitness." - (sic)