 »   »   »  Kumkum Bhagya’s Shikha Singh Takes Up The Fitness Challenge & Passes It On To Arjit, Mrunal & Vin

Recently, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore came up with a unique 'fitness' challenge for the nation, which has swept the nation in a health storm. Many popular personalities have taken up the challenge by sharing their workout videos and secrets on social media.
Recently, Bigg Boss 11's Hina Khan took up the challenge and nominated her boyfriend Rocky, and her Bigg Boss inmate Luv Tyagi. Rocky and Luv also accepted the challenge and shared the videos. They passed the challenge to their fans.
Shikha Singh Takes Up Fitness Challenge
Now, Kumkum Bhagya actress, Shikha Singh, who was challenged by Sunny Arora to do 50 Squats, completed the fitness challenge and nominated her friends from the show, Vin Rana, Arjit Taneja and Mrunal Thakur.
Shikha Nominates Her Co-actors
Sharing the video, Shikha wrote, "@sunnyboy.26 @fitzupofficial challenge accepted!! 50 squats done! Looking at you anybody & everybody wants to be fit 😜 #fitnessmotivation #fitzupchallenge #fitzup50squatschallenge #fitzupsquatchallenge #50squatsnomatterwhat #humfittohindiafit @ra_rathore #squats #glutes #core #gofulldown #depth #workout #gymlife #healthiswealth ! Oh and also I would like to nominate @vinrana @arjitaneja @toby_flicka @car_run @unzoend @ajayrmenon_ @mrunalofficial2016 to do the same- 50squatsnomatterwhat." - (sic)
The Actress Is A Fitness Freak
The actress is a fitness freak and does not miss her workouts. She has also shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram. Have a look.
Shikha Working Out At Gym
Posting a video in which she is seen doing squats, the actress wrote, "Simple yet effective - lightweight more rep squats!! #workoutmotivation #fitnessmotivation #healthiswealth #fitnessgirl #noexcuse #recovering." - (sic)
The Actress’ Gym Life
Sharing a video, Shikha wrote, "However hard u work, it's never enough! Keep pushing your limits! Be a better version of yourself #workoutmotivation #gymlife #healthylife #healthiswealth #befit #beyou #girlpower." - (sic)
#healthiswealth
Posting this picture, the Kumkum Bhayga actress wrote, "You gotta push yourself & your limits to reach another level! Love yourself & strive for better! #healthiswealth #fitness." - (sic)
A post shared by Shikha Singh Shah (@shikhasingh) on Jun 6, 2018 at 5:17am PDT
