 »   »   »  Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Pragya & Abhi Come Face To Face; King Singh Gets To Know About Pragya’s Past!

Pragya & Abhi Come Face To Face

In the upcoming episode, finally, Pragya and Abhi come face to face, as Abhi and King Singh's families meet! But the twist here is, King will introduce Pragya as his wife, to Abhi!

King Introduces Pragya As His Wife

This will leave Abhi shell-shocked. He will be shattered as he thinks Kiara is King and Pragya's daughter. Pragya too, will be left speechless as she won't be able to tell King about Abhi!

King Confronts Pragya

King feels suspicious about them and confronts Pragya. He asks her about her past, if she met her ‘Mumbai wala boyfriend' (that's what he calls as he doesn't know Pragya's husband's name). But she won't reveal anything.

King Singh Gets To Know About Abhi & Pragya’s Past

According to the latest spoiler, King will manage to get the details about Pragya's past and finds out about Abhi and Pragya past. This will leave him devastated.

He Doesn’t Want To Lose Pragya & Kiara

King doesn't want to lose Pragya and Kiara as he loves them a lot. He takes care of Kiara like his daughter. (We saw in the last episode as to how he got tensed when terrorists attacked Kiara's school.)

Abhi Becomes King’s Big Enemy!

Moreover, Abhi has become a ‘big' enemy to King - while earlier it was professional enmity, now, he feels attacked personally as well. So he will definitely try to knock him out of their life!