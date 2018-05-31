 »   »   »  Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Pragya & Abhi Come Face To Face; King Singh Gets To Know About Pragya’s Past!

Related Articles
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Enters Top 5 Slot; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drops Down!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Bounce Back To The Third Spot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Retains Top Slot, Jennifer-Harshad’s Bepannaah Is Back At 10th Spot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Tops The TRP Chart, Colors TV Drops Down, Naamkaran Jumps To Top 10 Slot
- Kumkum Bhagya’s Kiara To Meet With An Accident, A Main Character To Die On Yeh Hai Mohabbatein!
- Kumkum Bhagya’s Leena Jumani Shares Steamy Lip-lock With Priyal Gor In Vikram Bhatt’s Maaya 2!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Ishq Subhan Allah Bounces Back To Second Slot; Ishqbaaz Enters 10th Spot!
- Kumkum Bhagya: Abhigya Fans Unhappy With The Track; Slam Shabbir Aka Abhi For Leaving Pragya!
- Kumkum Bhagya Takes A 7-Year Leap, Abhi Accepts Tanu As His Wife, Pragya Is Seen With Daughter Kiara
- Mishal Raheja Says It’s Like A Gift To Be Part Of Kumkum Bhagya, Regrets Quitting Laagi Tujhse Lagan
- Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV Drops Down; Kumkum & Kundali Bhagya Tops; Ishqbaaz Back On TRP Race
- Latest TRP Ratings: Star Bharat Tops; Yeh Rishta Is Back At Second Spot; Ishqbaaz Out Of TRP Race!
The makers of Kumkum Bhagya are keeping the viewers glued to the show with the latest twists. Pragya and Abhi, who have parted ways, have several hit and miss moments.
In the previous episode, we saw as to how Pragya saves Abhi from the terrorist, who was about to shoot him! Abhi senses Pragya's presence and feels she had saved him, but fails to see her.
Pragya & Abhi Come Face To Face
In the upcoming episode, finally, Pragya and Abhi come face to face, as Abhi and King Singh's families meet! But the twist here is, King will introduce Pragya as his wife, to Abhi!
King Introduces Pragya As His Wife
This will leave Abhi shell-shocked. He will be shattered as he thinks Kiara is King and Pragya's daughter. Pragya too, will be left speechless as she won't be able to tell King about Abhi!
King Confronts Pragya
King feels suspicious about them and confronts Pragya. He asks her about her past, if she met her ‘Mumbai wala boyfriend' (that's what he calls as he doesn't know Pragya's husband's name). But she won't reveal anything.
King Singh Gets To Know About Abhi & Pragya’s Past
According to the latest spoiler, King will manage to get the details about Pragya's past and finds out about Abhi and Pragya past. This will leave him devastated.
He Doesn’t Want To Lose Pragya & Kiara
King doesn't want to lose Pragya and Kiara as he loves them a lot. He takes care of Kiara like his daughter. (We saw in the last episode as to how he got tensed when terrorists attacked Kiara's school.)
Abhi Becomes King’s Big Enemy!
Moreover, Abhi has become a ‘big' enemy to King - while earlier it was professional enmity, now, he feels attacked personally as well. So he will definitely try to knock him out of their life!
What will King do? Will Abhi get to know that Kiara is his daughter? Will Pragya and Abhi ever reunite? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.
Arshi Khan Clarifies About Her Controversial Tweet On Shahid Afridi, Says It Was A 'Mistake'!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.