English
 »   »   »  Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Pragya & Abhi Come Face To Face; King Singh Gets To Know About Pragya’s Past!

Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Pragya & Abhi Come Face To Face; King Singh Gets To Know About Pragya’s Past!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

    The makers of Kumkum Bhagya are keeping the viewers glued to the show with the latest twists. Pragya and Abhi, who have parted ways, have several hit and miss moments.

    In the previous episode, we saw as to how Pragya saves Abhi from the terrorist, who was about to shoot him! Abhi senses Pragya's presence and feels she had saved him, but fails to see her.

    Pragya & Abhi Come Face To Face

    In the upcoming episode, finally, Pragya and Abhi come face to face, as Abhi and King Singh's families meet! But the twist here is, King will introduce Pragya as his wife, to Abhi!

    King Introduces Pragya As His Wife

    This will leave Abhi shell-shocked. He will be shattered as he thinks Kiara is King and Pragya's daughter. Pragya too, will be left speechless as she won't be able to tell King about Abhi!

    King Confronts Pragya

    King feels suspicious about them and confronts Pragya. He asks her about her past, if she met her ‘Mumbai wala boyfriend' (that's what he calls as he doesn't know Pragya's husband's name). But she won't reveal anything.

    King Singh Gets To Know About Abhi & Pragya’s Past

    According to the latest spoiler, King will manage to get the details about Pragya's past and finds out about Abhi and Pragya past. This will leave him devastated.

    He Doesn’t Want To Lose Pragya & Kiara

    King doesn't want to lose Pragya and Kiara as he loves them a lot. He takes care of Kiara like his daughter. (We saw in the last episode as to how he got tensed when terrorists attacked Kiara's school.)

    Abhi Becomes King’s Big Enemy!

    Moreover, Abhi has become a ‘big' enemy to King - while earlier it was professional enmity, now, he feels attacked personally as well. So he will definitely try to knock him out of their life!

    What will King do? Will Abhi get to know that Kiara is his daughter? Will Pragya and Abhi ever reunite? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.

    Arshi Khan Clarifies About Her Controversial Tweet On Shahid Afridi, Says It Was A 'Mistake'!

    Story first published: Thursday, May 31, 2018, 17:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue