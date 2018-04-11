 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya To Take 7-Year Leap; Sriti Jha Undergoes Makeover; Mishal Raheja Enters As King Singh!

Related Articles
Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya has been keeping the audiences glued to the show. Of late, the show has seen a small drop in its ratings. To revive the TRPs, the makers are planning for a big surprise.
As we revealed to the readers, the show will be taking a leap and Ishq Ka Rang Safed actor, Mishal Raheja will be entering the show.
Kumkum Bhagya To Take 7-Year Leap
According to reports, the show will be taking a leap of seven years for the first time in its 1000+ episode run. There will be major change in dynamics between Abhi and Pragya.
Mishal Raheja As King Singh
Mishal Raheja will be seen playing the role of Punjabi rockstar, King Singh. According to Tellychakkar report, "A successful rockstar, King Singh is a loud and boisterous person with a flamboyant, larger than life personality."
King Singh In Quirky Style
"He is known for his quirky style statement, much like a boxing star, while performing on stage. Above all else, King Singh needs the spotlight firmly fixed on him as he is in love with himself."
King Singh Rival Of Abhi!
"After conquering the hearts of his fans in London, King Singh is all set to take Indian audiences by storm with his music." King Singh will be seen challenging Abhi, thus becoming his biggest rival.
Mishal Is Excited About The Show
About his entry, the actor was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "It feels great to be a part of a hugely successful Balaji Production like Kumkum Bhagya. I love the atmosphere on the sets; the adrenalin rush is incomparable!"
King Singh To Challenge Abhi!
"King Singh's character is very cool and quirky but he has different layers to his personality which makes him interesting to essay. He will be instrumental in challenging Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) by becoming his biggest rival."
Mishal Is Looking Forward To Entertain The Viewers!
"It feels great to be a part of such a beloved show which has been widely accepted by audiences all over. I am really looking forward to entertaining the audiences." (Image Source: Team Shabira)
Sriti Jha’s New Avatar
On the other hand, Sriti Jha, who plays the role of Pragya will be seen in a new avatar. A fan club shared her new look picture. She was also spotted with a kid. (Image Source: Team Shabira)
The Team Might Shoot Abroad!
Both Pragya and the kid were spotted with Mishal aka King Singh. Also, Abhi was seen at a concert. The trio were seen shooting for a promo. It is also being said that the team might shoot abroad. (Image Source: Team Shabira)
