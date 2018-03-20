 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya To Take A Leap; Leena Jumani, Vin Rana & Ruchi Savarn To Quit The Show!

Related Articles
Zee TV's popular show, Kumkum Bhagya has seen a drop in its ratings from the past few weeks. The show that was topping the TRP chart has dropped to the fifth spot. We saw that after Sriti Jha's double role, Munni's entry, the ratings of the show increased and it started topping the TRP chart.
Now, it is being said that the makers are planning to bring in some major changes on the show to get the show back to the top slot.
Kumkum Bhagya To Take An 8-year Leap!
Apparently, the makers of the show are planning for a leap of eight years. Since it is a big leap, there will be major changes in the plot and the characters.
Vin & Leena To Quit Kumkum Bhagya
According to the latest report, the main characters of the show, Leena Jumani (who plays the role of Tanu and Vin Rana (who is seen as Purab) might quit the show.
‘Nothing Is Confirmed Yet!’
Vin and Tanu have already put down their papers last month and are serving their notice period. When an entertainment portal contacted Vin regarding the same, he said, "Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but talks of the same are going on."
Ruchi Savarn To Quit Kumkum Bhagya
It is also being said that Ruchi Savarn (seen as Purab's wife, Disha), who entered the show recently, is still contemplating on her decision. But a few reports suggest that the actress has also put down her papers.
Kumkum Bhagya Latest Update: Purab & Pragya Save Abhi
Currently, on the show, Simonika (played by Vivana Singh) is plotting against Abhi, as she feels he was the reason for her husband's death. She plants a bomb in Abhi's gift, while Pragya, who feels that something is wrong, join hands with Purab to find out the culprit. They even find out the bomb and give it to the bomb squad.
Pragya Is In Danger
Pragya catches Simonika red-handed and questions her for breaking her and Abhi's trust. But Simonika threatens to stab Pragya holding a knife and blames her for her husband's death.
