 »   »   »  Kumkum Bhagya: Vishal Singh, Yuvika Choudhary & Rhea Sharma To Recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Scene!

Kumkum Bhagya Monsoon Special

In monsoon special, the viewers will witness major twist on the show! Actors Yuvika Choudhary, Vishal Singh and Rhea Sharma will be entering the show and they will be seen creating Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's scene.

Yuvika, Rhea & Vishal As Tina, Anjali & Rahul

Apparently, Yuvika will be seen as a bride and she plays Tina, Rhea will be seen as Anjali and Vishal Singh plays Rahul. In a promo, Tina will be seen helping the bride Anjali get ready, while Abhi will be seen talking to Rahul.

Yuvika, Rhea & Vishal To Recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Scene On The Show!

Abhi and Prgya are good friends of Tina, Anjali and Rahul and are invited to Tina and Rahul's wedding. Abhi asks Rahul whether he loves Tina, as Rahul answers with a ‘yes', Pragya interferes and reveals them that Rahul loves Anjali. Abhi argues saying Anjali is Rahul's childhood friend.

Abhi & Pragya Clarify Their Friends’ Confusion

Pragya asks Abhi, "Kaun kehta hai dosti pyar mein nahi badal sakti?" Abhi says, "It's impossible." Apparently, Abhi and Pragya clarify their friends' confusion and get Rahul and Anjali married.

Vishal Singh

Vishal Singh shared the promo video and wrote, "Don't forget to watch from 24th to 27th July at 6:30 pm only on Zee TV. @balajitelefilmslimited @zeetv." - (sic). Vishal also shared a few looks of his from the show on Instagram.

Yuvika Choudhary

Yuvika Choudhary too shared a picture in which she was seen in a bridal avatar. Although the actress didn't reveal much, she just gave a hit to her fans by mentioning that she is shooting.