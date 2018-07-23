 »   »   »  Kumkum Bhagya: Vishal Singh, Yuvika Choudhary & Rhea Sharma To Recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Scene!

Related Articles
The makers of Kumkum Bhagya are keeping the viewers glued with the latest twist on the show. Abhi is not aware that Kiara is his and Pragya's daughter. He tries to find out who is Kiara's mother as he finds their characters similar, but he remains unsuccessful. In the upcoming episodes, King Singh tells Pragya that he cannot imagine his life without her and Kiara, while Pragya gets tensed and worried about King! It is also being said that King extends the hand of friendship to Abhi.
While the fans are left guessing as to when will King find out about Abhi and Pragya's relationship and when will Abhi find out that Kiara is Pragya's and his daughter, the makers are introducing another twist on the show!
Kumkum Bhagya Monsoon Special
In monsoon special, the viewers will witness major twist on the show! Actors Yuvika Choudhary, Vishal Singh and Rhea Sharma will be entering the show and they will be seen creating Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's scene.
Yuvika, Rhea & Vishal As Tina, Anjali & Rahul
Apparently, Yuvika will be seen as a bride and she plays Tina, Rhea will be seen as Anjali and Vishal Singh plays Rahul. In a promo, Tina will be seen helping the bride Anjali get ready, while Abhi will be seen talking to Rahul.
Yuvika, Rhea & Vishal To Recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Scene On The Show!
Abhi and Prgya are good friends of Tina, Anjali and Rahul and are invited to Tina and Rahul's wedding. Abhi asks Rahul whether he loves Tina, as Rahul answers with a ‘yes', Pragya interferes and reveals them that Rahul loves Anjali. Abhi argues saying Anjali is Rahul's childhood friend.
Abhi & Pragya Clarify Their Friends’ Confusion
Pragya asks Abhi, "Kaun kehta hai dosti pyar mein nahi badal sakti?" Abhi says, "It's impossible." Apparently, Abhi and Pragya clarify their friends' confusion and get Rahul and Anjali married.
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh shared the promo video and wrote, "Don't forget to watch from 24th to 27th July at 6:30 pm only on Zee TV. @balajitelefilmslimited @zeetv." - (sic). Vishal also shared a few looks of his from the show on Instagram.
Yuvika Choudhary
Yuvika Choudhary too shared a picture in which she was seen in a bridal avatar. Although the actress didn't reveal much, she just gave a hit to her fans by mentioning that she is shooting.
Tina or Anjali? Who will Rahul choose? Watch Abhi and Pragya play cupids in reuniting their friends only on #KumkumBhagya Saawan Mahotsav, 24-27 July, 6:30PM only on ZeeTV! @shabirahluwalia @itisriti @vishal.singh786 @yuvikachaudhary @rhea_shrm
A post shared by ZEE TV (@zeetv) on Jul 23, 2018 at 4:40am PDT