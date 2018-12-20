 »   »   »  Kunal Jaisingh & Bharati Kumar Wedding Pictures Are Out & They Make An Adorable Couple! INSIDE PICS

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh and Bharati Kumar are getting hitched today (December 20) in a traditional temple wedding. The wedding will be followed by reception today. The couple had hosted a grand cocktail party for their friends which was attended by Kunal's Ishqbaaz co-actors - Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna and others. The producer of the show Gul Khan too was spotted having fun with the team at the party. The couple's mehendi, sangeet and engagement ceremonies were held on December 18.
The couple and guests had a blast in sangeet ceremony, which was hosted by Nakuul Mehta! Nakuul was also spotted dancing with Kunal, and Jankee sang a song! Kunal and Bharati performed for romantic song Dhadak, Kunal performed for 'Malhari' song, while Bharati shook legs for 'Taki-taki'! Check out the bride and groom's first pictures here!
Kunal Jaisingh Arrives At The Venue
The first pictures and videos are out are out. In one of the videos, Kunal can be seen arriving in a car. The actor looked handsome in white sherwani, mustard-coloured pagdi, red beaded chain and red dupatta.
Bharati Looks Pretty As A Bride
Bharati colour-coordinated her wedding outfit with Kunal's! She looked simple yet beautiful in a white-red coloured dress. She was seen in smiles as she arrived with her family.
Siddhi With Kunal
Siddhi Karkhanis, who played the role of Priyanka, Kunal aka Om's sister on the show, shared a picture snapped with the groom and captioned it as, "#bhaikishaadi."
Bharati's Haldi
Also, Bharati's haldi pictures are out! Bharati looks pretty in a white dress, with yellow chunari and floral jewellery. She was seen performing the ritual at the haldi ceremony.
View this post on Instagram
Mai toh apne saajan k ghar chali re😍😍 @kunaljaisingh @idha.begins @bharati_k @photofakir #bharnal #arna #bharnalkishaadi #arnakishaadi #kjkebarati #kunallegayabharati #teamdulha #kunaljaisingh #bharatikumar #ishqbaaz
A post shared by proud medico (@bharnal_arna_fc) on Dec 20, 2018 at 4:36am PST
View this post on Instagram
The Love ❤ The view The Sacred Bond The holy Mantras The Family by their side ❤ @kunaljaisingh @bharati_k #kunaljaisingh #BharatiKumar #Arna #ArnaKiShaadi #KunalLeGayaBharati #BharNal #KjKiShaadiHogi #KunalBharatiKiShaadi #IndianGroom #IndianWedding #IndianBride
A post shared by Kunalicious (@kjlicious) on Dec 20, 2018 at 4:52am PST
(Images Source: Instagram)