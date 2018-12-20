 »   »   »  Kunal Jaisingh & Bharati Kumar Wedding Pictures Are Out & They Make An Adorable Couple! INSIDE PICS

Kunal Jaisingh Arrives At The Venue

The first pictures and videos are out are out. In one of the videos, Kunal can be seen arriving in a car. The actor looked handsome in white sherwani, mustard-coloured pagdi, red beaded chain and red dupatta.

Bharati Looks Pretty As A Bride

Bharati colour-coordinated her wedding outfit with Kunal's! She looked simple yet beautiful in a white-red coloured dress. She was seen in smiles as she arrived with her family.

Siddhi With Kunal

Siddhi Karkhanis, who played the role of Priyanka, Kunal aka Om's sister on the show, shared a picture snapped with the groom and captioned it as, "#bhaikishaadi."

Bharati's Haldi

Also, Bharati's haldi pictures are out! Bharati looks pretty in a white dress, with yellow chunari and floral jewellery. She was seen performing the ritual at the haldi ceremony.