 »   »   » Hotness Alert! Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Is Slaying It In Pink Bikini In Hong Kong

Shraddha Arya, who is seen playing the role of Preeta on Kundali Bhagya, is a fashonista. The actress is super active on social media and loves sharing pictures and videos of her on Instagram. Her fans love them too!
Shraddha has taken a few days off from her hectic schedule and is apparently holidaying in Hong Kong with her best friend, Meghna Wadhwa!
Shraddha Arya Is Slaying It In Pink Bikini
Recently, the actress shared pictures of a photoshoot in which she was seen slaying in pink-coloured bikini. The actress had styled it with hot pink danglers and sunglasses. Her fans have praised Shraddha's bold avatar on Instagram.
Shraddha In Swimwear
Sharing a few pictures, Shradhha wrote, "Some super casual, happy, by the poolside, shots done by my super talented bestfriend photographer 💕@meghawadhwaphotography ." - (sic)
Kundali Bhagya Actress Chilling By The pool
The actress was seen chilling by the pool. Posting the picture, the actress wrote, "#chillvibes 💤." - (sic). The pictures have been clicked by her good friend, Meghna Wadhwa.
Shraddha’s Bold Avatar
This is not the first time that the actress was seen flaunting her toned physique in swimwear. The actress works hard on her body and isn't shy of posting pictures in beachwear.
The Actress’ TV Shows
Shraddha started doing television in 2011. She bagged a role in Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She also bagged a lead role in Life OK shows Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si.
The Actress Has Bagged Few Awards
The actress has bagged many awards. For her role Preeta (Kundali Bhagya), she was awarded Favourite Popular Character at the Zee Rishtey Awards, 2017.
Shraddha’s Ad Campaigns
She has done a number of major ad campaigns with brands like TVS Scooty, Johnson & Johnson, , Pears among others. Before entering television, the actress also did Bollywood films.
Her Films
Shraddha ventured into Bollywood with Ram Gopal Varma's film, Nishabd. She was also part of the Shahid Kapoor starrer Paathshaala. She has also done a few regional films.
(Images Source: Instagram)
