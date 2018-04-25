 »   »   » Kya Haal Mr Paanchal: Reena Agarwal Forced To Quit The Show After Getting Bitten By A Dog!

Related Articles
Star Bharat's comedy show, Kya Haal Mr Paanchal has managed to impress the viewers. The show has already managed to occupy the top 10th spot on the TRP chart.
Recently, an unfortunate incident happened on the sets of the show. Reena Agarwal, who plays the role of Prema (Kanhaiya's fourth wife), was shooting with a dog. Suddenly, the dog attacked her and bit her on the face, just below her right eye.
Reena Bitten By A Dog
Since the injury was severe, the actress was rushed to the hospital. The actress had told an entertainment portal that she has not been shooting since four days and she had said that the injury will take at least a month's time to heal.
The Makers Were Compelled To Replace Reena
Now, since the actress is unable to shoot, the makers were compelled to find a replacement. According to TOI report, the actress too, was not happy with her track.
Reena Threw A Fit Over Her Screen Time
A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Reena would often throw a fit over her screen time. In fact, she had put in her papers last month and was serving notice. Her exit is amicable. It's unfortunate that the dog attack happened, and the production house is taking care of her medical expenses."
The Actress Wasn’t Happy With Her Track
Reena agreed that she was not happy with her track. She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I had even shared my concern with the makers. My character was becoming a tad unrelatable."
Reena Discussed With The Creative Team
She added, "Can't an artiste, who has worked on several shows, have such disagreements? I discussed it with the creative team and they even assured me that they would work on it."
The Actress Needs At Least Two Weeks To Recover
"However, I was bitten by a dog and needed at least two weeks to recover. It's a deep wound and I have been advised against stepping out in the sun. My family is here to take care of me, as my husband is expected to travel abroad for work."
‘A Lot Of Painful Things Have Happened To Me’
She further added, "A lot of painful things have happened to me and I don't want to delve too much into it. I will speak at the right time." Apparently, Patrali Chattopadhyay has replaced Reena on the show.
Patrali Chattopadhyay Replaces Reena Agarwal
Patrali was last seen on Porus, in which she played a cameo role. The actress confirmed about her entry on Kya Haal Mr Paanchal, but was unaware of what happened to Reena.
Patrali Unaware Of What Happened To Reena
Patrali Chattopadhyay was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I have no idea about what has happened to Reena. I have been told that she is unwell."
