 »   »   » Late Karan Paranjape’s Memorable Moments With Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan & Other Bollywood Stars

Television actor, Karan Paranjape's death has shocked everyone. He was just 26. It is believed that the actor died of a cardiac arrest (March 25, 2018), while he was asleep. His mother found him dead in his apartment on Monday (March 26) morning.
Karan Paranjape was seen on Star One's popular show, Dill Mill Gayye, in which he played the role of a male nurse Jignesh/Jiggy in Sanjeevani (hospital). His co-actors, Karan Wahi, Sehban Azim, Pankit Thakker and Madhura Naik had also expressed their disbelief and grief on the actor's sudden demise. Here are some memorable moments (pictures) that the actor shared with Bollywood stars - Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan and others. Also, check out a few lesser known facts about the Karan.
Karan With Salman & Sohail
Karan hosted a few shows. He had hosted celeb chat show which was graced by Salman Khan, just before the release of his superhit film, Sultan and Tubelight.
Karan With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Karan was producer at B4U channel. He had also hosted a few chat shows for the B4U channel. Sharing this picture with Aish, Karan wrote, "So pretty beautiful and elegant AISHWARYA RAI BACCHAN." - (sic)
Karan’s Crush Neha Sharma
Posting a picture with Neha Sharma, Karan wrote, "Okay so I confess the only actress I have a #crush on the super #gorgeous @nehasharmaofficial #nehasharma #nehasharmafanclub #nehasharmaofficial." - (sic)
Fan Boy Moment With Lisa Ray & Sonam Kapoor
Sharing a picture with Lisa Ray, the actor wrote, "Total fanboy moment 😁😁😁 with LIZA RAY." Also, sharing a picture snapped with Sonam, Karan wrote, "Stalker ! ;p." - (sic)
Amitabh & Dhanush
He was also seen shooting with Amitabh and Dhanush. Sharing this picture, Karan wrote, "Trying to tell a man what to do who knows it all can be a lil nerve racking :p." - (sic)
Sunny Leone
Sharing a picture snapped with Sunny Leone, the actor wrote, "If u think it was hot outside today, well....." - (sic)
Karan In Filmy Cricket League
Karan had also participated in Filmy Cricket League. Sharing a picture, Karan wrote, "With 17 media cricket teams participating it was an absolute JOY to WIN the tournament called the Filmy Cricket league #champions #awesomeness #bodyache." - (sic)
Amol Gupte Was Karan’s Professor
Sharing a picture with his professor, Amol Gupte, Karan wrote, "#MET @gupteamol after a very long time.. he was my professor back in college.. he is still as chilled out and humble the way he was then.. best of luck sir for ur film #sniff." - (sic)
(Images Source: Instagram)