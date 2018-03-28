 »   »   » Late Karan Paranjape’s Memorable Moments With Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan & Other Bollywood Stars

Karan With Salman & Sohail

Karan hosted a few shows. He had hosted celeb chat show which was graced by Salman Khan, just before the release of his superhit film, Sultan and Tubelight.

Karan With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Karan was producer at B4U channel. He had also hosted a few chat shows for the B4U channel. Sharing this picture with Aish, Karan wrote, "So pretty beautiful and elegant AISHWARYA RAI BACCHAN." - (sic)

Karan’s Crush Neha Sharma

Posting a picture with Neha Sharma, Karan wrote, "Okay so I confess the only actress I have a #crush on the super #gorgeous @nehasharmaofficial #nehasharma #nehasharmafanclub #nehasharmaofficial." - (sic)

Fan Boy Moment With Lisa Ray & Sonam Kapoor

Sharing a picture with Lisa Ray, the actor wrote, "Total fanboy moment 😁😁😁 with LIZA RAY." Also, sharing a picture snapped with Sonam, Karan wrote, "Stalker ! ;p." - (sic)

Amitabh & Dhanush

He was also seen shooting with Amitabh and Dhanush. Sharing this picture, Karan wrote, "Trying to tell a man what to do who knows it all can be a lil nerve racking :p." - (sic)

Sunny Leone

Sharing a picture snapped with Sunny Leone, the actor wrote, "If u think it was hot outside today, well....." - (sic)

Karan In Filmy Cricket League

Karan had also participated in Filmy Cricket League. Sharing a picture, Karan wrote, "With 17 media cricket teams participating it was an absolute JOY to WIN the tournament called the Filmy Cricket league #champions #awesomeness #bodyache." - (sic)

Amol Gupte Was Karan’s Professor

Sharing a picture with his professor, Amol Gupte, Karan wrote, "#MET @gupteamol after a very long time.. he was my professor back in college.. he is still as chilled out and humble the way he was then.. best of luck sir for ur film #sniff." - (sic)