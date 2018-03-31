English
Latest TRP Ratings: Bepannaah Makes A Smashing Entry; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Back On Top 5 Slot!

The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 12 (March 17-March 23), 2018, are here. Colors TV, Star Bharat and Zee TV have maintained their top three slots. Star Plus has climbed up (fourth place) the TRP chart, pushing Sony TV the fifth place.

Among shows, Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is back on the top five slot. The show has managed to occupy fourth place. Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra's new show, Bepannaah makes a smashing entry on the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy fifth place in the opening week itself.

Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off kundali Bhagya have retained their first two spots intact. While Kumkum Bhagya has occupied first spot with 3.2 ratings, Kundali Bhagya is at the second place with 3.6 ratings.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has bounced back to the fourth spot with 2.8 ratings, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the eight spot with 2.5 TRP ratings.

Ishqbaaz & Naamkaran

Naamkaran is still struggling to return to TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.5 TRP ratings. Ishqbaaz, which was at 19th place last week, has managed to occupy 14th spot, with 2.0 ratings.

Bepannaah Makes Smashing Entry

Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra starrer new show, Bepannaah makes a smashing entry on the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy the fifth spot in the opening week itself. It has obtained 2.7 TRP ratings.

New Entries & Exit

Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has entered the TRP chart. The show has occupied 16th spot with 2.0 ratings. Star Bharat's Jiji Maa and Zee TV's Aapke Aa Jane Se have vanished from the TRP chart. Both the shows have obtained 1.3 ratings.

Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Colors' shows, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki is constant with 0.7 ratings, while Chandrakanta has managed to get 1.4 TRP ratings. Belan Wali Bahu is constant with 1.0 rating, while Maha Kaali has seen a small drop in its ratings (1.1 TRP ratings).

Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa has seen a small drop in its ratings (0.4 TRP ratings). Sony TV's Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya has managed to get 0.5 ratings. Sony TV's Ek Deewaana Tha and CID are constant with 0.5 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Colors - 405894
2. Star Bharat - 355742
3. Zee TV - 342133
4. Star Plus - 337525
5. Sony TV - 313518
6. SAB TV - 291467
7. Sony Pal - 236162
8. Star Utsav - 185541
9. Zee Anmol - 181340
10. Rishtey - 136184

Top 20 Shows

1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7862
2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7166
3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) - 6306
4. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 6183
5. Bepannaah (Colors) - 5896
6. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5845
7. Super Dancer (Sony TV) - 5827
8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5415
9. Udaan (Colors) - 5158
10. Rising Star (Colors) - 5091
11. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 4867
12. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 4691
13. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal (Star Bharat) - 4509
14. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4428
15. Laado Veerpur Ki Mardani (Colors) - 4371
16. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 4323
17. Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji (Star Plus) - 4231
18. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 4045
19. Piyaa Albela (Zee TV) - 3979
20. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 3937

Story first published: Saturday, March 31, 2018, 11:14 [IST]
