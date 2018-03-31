 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Bepannaah Makes A Smashing Entry; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Back On Top 5 Slot!

Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off kundali Bhagya have retained their first two spots intact. While Kumkum Bhagya has occupied first spot with 3.2 ratings, Kundali Bhagya is at the second place with 3.6 ratings.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has bounced back to the fourth spot with 2.8 ratings, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the eight spot with 2.5 TRP ratings.

Ishqbaaz & Naamkaran

Naamkaran is still struggling to return to TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.5 TRP ratings. Ishqbaaz, which was at 19th place last week, has managed to occupy 14th spot, with 2.0 ratings.

Bepannaah Makes Smashing Entry

Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra starrer new show, Bepannaah makes a smashing entry on the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy the fifth spot in the opening week itself. It has obtained 2.7 TRP ratings.

New Entries & Exit

Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has entered the TRP chart. The show has occupied 16th spot with 2.0 ratings. Star Bharat's Jiji Maa and Zee TV's Aapke Aa Jane Se have vanished from the TRP chart. Both the shows have obtained 1.3 ratings.

Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Colors' shows, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki is constant with 0.7 ratings, while Chandrakanta has managed to get 1.4 TRP ratings. Belan Wali Bahu is constant with 1.0 rating, while Maha Kaali has seen a small drop in its ratings (1.1 TRP ratings).

Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa has seen a small drop in its ratings (0.4 TRP ratings). Sony TV's Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya has managed to get 0.5 ratings. Sony TV's Ek Deewaana Tha and CID are constant with 0.5 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.