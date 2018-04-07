 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Bepannaah Out & Kapil Sharma’s New Show In On Top 10 Slot; Naamkaran Is Back

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the third spot and has managed to get 2.6 ratings, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya is still ruling the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 3.1 ratings.

Naamkaran & Ishqbaaz

Naamkaran, which was struggling to re-enter the TRP chart, has occupied 18th spot, this week. The show has managed to get 1.8 ratings. Star Plus' other popular show, Ishqbaaz has climbed up the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy 11th spot with 2.2 ratings.

Bepannaah

Jennifer Winget, Sehban Azim, Namita Dubey and Harshad Chopra starrer Bepannaah, which made a smashing entry in the opening week, has dropped down, this week. The show has managed to occupy 12th spot with 2.2 ratings.

Family Time With Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma's new game show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, which received negative reviews has managed to enter the TRP chart in the opening week. The show has occupied 10th spot with 2.3 TRP ratings.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has dropped down to the sixth place. On the other hand, the channel's other popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has climbed up the TRP chart (fourth place). Both the shows have managed to get 2.6 ratings.

Tu Aashiqui & Piya Albela Are Out Of TRP Race

Colors' show, Tu Aashiqui and Zee TV's show, Piya Albela are out of the TRP race. The former has managed to get 1.5 ratings, while the Zee TV's show has got 1.3 TRP ratings.

Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Colors' shows, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Chandrakanta have seen a drop in its ratings (0.5 and 1.2 TRP ratings, respectively). Belan Wali Bahu and Maha Kaali have managed to get 1.2 and 1.3 ratings, respectively.

Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa and Sony TV's Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya are constant at 0.4 and 0.5 ratings, respectively. Sony TV's Ek Deewaana Tha has seen a drop in its ratings (0.4 ratings), while CID is constant with 0.8 ratings.