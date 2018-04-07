 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Bepannaah Out & Kapil Sharma’s New Show In On Top 10 Slot; Naamkaran Is Back

Related Articles
The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 13 (March 24-March 30), 2018, are here. Colors TV and Star Bharat have maintained their top two slots. Sony TV is back at the third spot, while Star Plus has occupied the fourth spot. Zee TV has dropped down to the fifth spot.
Among shows, Bepannah is out of Top 10 race, while Kapil Sharma's new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, has entered the top 10 slot. Naamkaran which was out of TRP race, is back on the TRP chart.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the third spot and has managed to get 2.6 ratings, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya is still ruling the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 3.1 ratings.
Naamkaran & Ishqbaaz
Naamkaran, which was struggling to re-enter the TRP chart, has occupied 18th spot, this week. The show has managed to get 1.8 ratings. Star Plus' other popular show, Ishqbaaz has climbed up the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy 11th spot with 2.2 ratings.
Bepannaah
Jennifer Winget, Sehban Azim, Namita Dubey and Harshad Chopra starrer Bepannaah, which made a smashing entry in the opening week, has dropped down, this week. The show has managed to occupy 12th spot with 2.2 ratings.
Family Time With Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma's new game show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, which received negative reviews has managed to enter the TRP chart in the opening week. The show has occupied 10th spot with 2.3 TRP ratings.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has dropped down to the sixth place. On the other hand, the channel's other popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has climbed up the TRP chart (fourth place). Both the shows have managed to get 2.6 ratings.
Tu Aashiqui & Piya Albela Are Out Of TRP Race
Colors' show, Tu Aashiqui and Zee TV's show, Piya Albela are out of the TRP race. The former has managed to get 1.5 ratings, while the Zee TV's show has got 1.3 TRP ratings.
Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
Colors' shows, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Chandrakanta have seen a drop in its ratings (0.5 and 1.2 TRP ratings, respectively). Belan Wali Bahu and Maha Kaali have managed to get 1.2 and 1.3 ratings, respectively.
Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa and Sony TV's Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya are constant at 0.4 and 0.5 ratings, respectively. Sony TV's Ek Deewaana Tha has seen a drop in its ratings (0.4 ratings), while CID is constant with 0.8 ratings.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Colors - 389161
2. Star Bharat - 362491
3. Sony Entertainment Television - 361152
4. Star Plus - 339637
5. Zee TV - 316212
6. SAB TV - 296829
7. Sony Pal - 225444
8. Star Utsav - 189650
9. Zee Anmol - 165706
10. Rishtey - 142794
Top 20 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6901
2. Super Dancer (Sony TV) - 6632
3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5845
4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5761
5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) - 5703
6. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 5672
7. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5458
8. Rising Star (Colors) - 5388
9. Udaan (Colors) - 5320
10. Family Time With Kapil Sharma (Sony TV) - 5011
11. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4878
12. Bepannaah (Colors) - 4858
13. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal (Star Bharat) - 4550
14. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 4422
15. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 4357
16. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 4244
17. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 4150
18. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 3933
19. Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji (Star Plus) - 3760
20. Laado Veerpur Ki Mardani (Colors) - 3651
