 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 11 Finale TOPS; Sets A New Record; Ishqbaaz Is Out Of The TRP Chart!

The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 3 (January 13 to January 19) are here. Colors TV rules the roost. Zee TV has replaced Star Plus at the second place, while the latter has dropped down to the fourth place. Star Bharat has occupied the third place, while Sony TV has retained its fifth place.

Among the shows, Colors' reality show, Bigg Boss 11 finale has set a new record. The reality show that was at 11th place, has occupied the first place. Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya has occupied second and third places, respectively. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at fifth place, while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has occupied seventh place. Ishqbaaz is out of the TRP chart!

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Colors - 453621

2. Zee TV - 366742

3. Star Bharat - 339070

4. Star Plus - 333222

5. Sony TV - 304688

6. SAB TV - 281841

7. Sony Pal - 192567

8. Zee Anmol - 174245

9. Star Utsav - 153052

10. &TV - 132949

Top 20 Shows

1. Bigg Boss (Colors) - 8496

2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7885

3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6704

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 6288

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5871

6. Super Dancer Chapter 2 (Sony TV) - 5756

7. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 5616

8. Udaan (Colors) - 5571

9. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5516

10. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 5308

11. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 4929

12. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 4791

13. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal (Star Bharat) - 4682

14. Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji (Star Plus) - 4515

15. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 4465

16. Zindagi Ki Mahek (Zee TV) - 4220

17. Shani (Colors) - 4205

18. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 4170

19. Entertainment Ki Raat (Colors) - 4116

20. Piyaa Albela (Zee TV) - 4035