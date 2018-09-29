 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 12 Brings Colors Back To Top Slot; Sony TV, Kumkum Bhagya Drops Down!

Naagin 3, Dance Deewane & Bigg Boss 12

Colors' Naagin 3 continues to rule the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 4.6 ratings. Dance Deewane Grand Finale has jumped up to the second place with 3.3 ratings. Bigg Boss 12 has got grand opening. The show has managed to occupy sixth spot with 2.6 TRP ratings (weekdays). The opening episode has got 3.1 ratings.

Kaun Banega Crorepati & Indian Idol

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 has dropped down to the 10th place with 2.5 ratings. Indian Idol 10 has seen slight improvement in its ratings. The show has climbed up to the 11th spot with 2.4 ratings.

TMKOC, Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have dropped down to the fourth and seventh places, respectively. The shows have managed to get 2.7 and 2.6 ratings, respectively. SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has occupied fifth place with 2.6 TRP ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Krishna Chali London & Aladdin

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its third spot with 1.1 TRP ratings. Krishna Chali London has dropped down to the 14th place, while Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga has climbed up to the 15th place with 2.0 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bepannaah & Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Bepannaah are still struggling to return to the TRP chart. Also, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has again vanished from the TRP chart. While Bepannaah has managed to get 1.2 TRP ratings, YHM and Silsila have managed to get 1.1 rating.

Ishqbaaz & Roop

While Roop has vanished from the TRP chart, Ishqbaaz has managed to occupy 18th place. The shows have got 1.2 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.