English
 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 12 Brings Colors Back To Top Slot; Sony TV, Kumkum Bhagya Drops Down!

Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 12 Brings Colors Back To Top Slot; Sony TV, Kumkum Bhagya Drops Down!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The TRP/BARC ratings for week 38 (September 15-September 21, 2018) are here. Colors TV's show Naagin 3 and Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have retained their first and third places respectively. Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have dropped down to the fourth and seventh places, respectively. Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati too has dropped down to the 10th place, while Silsila Badlte Rishton Ka, Bepannaah and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are still struggling to return to TRP chart.

    Among the shows, Colors has topped the TRP chart, while Sony TV has dropped down to the third spot. Star Plus and Zee TV have retained their second and fourth places, respectively. Sony SAB has jumped up to the fifth spot.

    Naagin 3, Dance Deewane & Bigg Boss 12

    Colors' Naagin 3 continues to rule the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 4.6 ratings. Dance Deewane Grand Finale has jumped up to the second place with 3.3 ratings. Bigg Boss 12 has got grand opening. The show has managed to occupy sixth spot with 2.6 TRP ratings (weekdays). The opening episode has got 3.1 ratings.

    Kaun Banega Crorepati & Indian Idol

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 has dropped down to the 10th place with 2.5 ratings. Indian Idol 10 has seen slight improvement in its ratings. The show has climbed up to the 11th spot with 2.4 ratings.

    TMKOC, Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

    Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have dropped down to the fourth and seventh places, respectively. The shows have managed to get 2.7 and 2.6 ratings, respectively. SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has occupied fifth place with 2.6 TRP ratings.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Krishna Chali London & Aladdin

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its third spot with 1.1 TRP ratings. Krishna Chali London has dropped down to the 14th place, while Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga has climbed up to the 15th place with 2.0 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bepannaah & Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Bepannaah are still struggling to return to the TRP chart. Also, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has again vanished from the TRP chart. While Bepannaah has managed to get 1.2 TRP ratings, YHM and Silsila have managed to get 1.1 rating.

    Ishqbaaz & Roop

    While Roop has vanished from the TRP chart, Ishqbaaz has managed to occupy 18th place. The shows have got 1.2 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.

    Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

    Top 10 Channels

    1. Colors - 474372
    2. Star Plus - 427416
    3. Sony Entertainment Television - 427364
    4. Zee TV - 378381
    5. Sony SAB - 326981
    6. Star Bharat - 282178
    7. Star Utsav - 209016
    8. Zee Anmol - 163815
    9. Sony Pal - 158099
    10. &TV - 112279

    Top 20 Shows

    1. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 10158
    2. Dance Deewane Grand Finale (Colors) - 7383
    3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 6468
    4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6065
    5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony SAB) - 5743
    6. Bigg Boss (Colors) - 5724
    7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5700
    8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 5674
    9. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5467
    10. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 5465
    11. Indian Idol (Sony TV) - 5210
    12. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 4852
    13. Udaan (Colors) - 4727
    14. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 4522
    15. Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga (Sony SAB) - 4210
    16. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) - 3945
    17. Nazar (Star Plus) - 3943
    18. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3763
    19. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3741
    20. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) - 3430

    Mouni Roy Birthday: Sriti Jha, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan & Others Wish The Naagin Actress!

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 2:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue