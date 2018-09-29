 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 12 Brings Colors Back To Top Slot; Sony TV, Kumkum Bhagya Drops Down!

Related Articles
- Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Retains Its Top Slot; Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Is Back On TRP Chart!
-
- Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Tops The TRP Chart, Thanks To Kaun Banega Crorepati & Indian Idol!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Climbs Up & Zee TV Drops On TRP Chart; Bepannaah Is Out Of TRP Race!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Witnesses A Drop; Krishna Chali London & Ishqbaaz On Top 10 Slot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Jumps To 2nd Spot; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Is Back On The TRP Chart!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Star Plus Back On Top Slot; Gul Khan’s Nazar Enters The TRP Chart!
The TRP/BARC ratings for week 38 (September 15-September 21, 2018) are here. Colors TV's show Naagin 3 and Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have retained their first and third places respectively. Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have dropped down to the fourth and seventh places, respectively. Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati too has dropped down to the 10th place, while Silsila Badlte Rishton Ka, Bepannaah and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are still struggling to return to TRP chart.
Among the shows, Colors has topped the TRP chart, while Sony TV has dropped down to the third spot. Star Plus and Zee TV have retained their second and fourth places, respectively. Sony SAB has jumped up to the fifth spot.
Naagin 3, Dance Deewane & Bigg Boss 12
Colors' Naagin 3 continues to rule the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 4.6 ratings. Dance Deewane Grand Finale has jumped up to the second place with 3.3 ratings. Bigg Boss 12 has got grand opening. The show has managed to occupy sixth spot with 2.6 TRP ratings (weekdays). The opening episode has got 3.1 ratings.
Kaun Banega Crorepati & Indian Idol
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 has dropped down to the 10th place with 2.5 ratings. Indian Idol 10 has seen slight improvement in its ratings. The show has climbed up to the 11th spot with 2.4 ratings.
TMKOC, Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have dropped down to the fourth and seventh places, respectively. The shows have managed to get 2.7 and 2.6 ratings, respectively. SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has occupied fifth place with 2.6 TRP ratings.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Krishna Chali London & Aladdin
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its third spot with 1.1 TRP ratings. Krishna Chali London has dropped down to the 14th place, while Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga has climbed up to the 15th place with 2.0 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bepannaah & Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Bepannaah are still struggling to return to the TRP chart. Also, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has again vanished from the TRP chart. While Bepannaah has managed to get 1.2 TRP ratings, YHM and Silsila have managed to get 1.1 rating.
Ishqbaaz & Roop
While Roop has vanished from the TRP chart, Ishqbaaz has managed to occupy 18th place. The shows have got 1.2 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Colors - 474372
2. Star Plus - 427416
3. Sony Entertainment Television - 427364
4. Zee TV - 378381
5. Sony SAB - 326981
6. Star Bharat - 282178
7. Star Utsav - 209016
8. Zee Anmol - 163815
9. Sony Pal - 158099
10. &TV - 112279
Top 20 Shows
1. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 10158
2. Dance Deewane Grand Finale (Colors) - 7383
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 6468
4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6065
5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony SAB) - 5743
6. Bigg Boss (Colors) - 5724
7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5700
8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 5674
9. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5467
10. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 5465
11. Indian Idol (Sony TV) - 5210
12. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 4852
13. Udaan (Colors) - 4727
14. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 4522
15. Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga (Sony SAB) - 4210
16. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) - 3945
17. Nazar (Star Plus) - 3943
18. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3763
19. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3741
20. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) - 3430
Mouni Roy Birthday: Sriti Jha, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan & Others Wish The Naagin Actress!