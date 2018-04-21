English
Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV Drops Down; Kumkum & Kundali Bhagya Tops; Ishqbaaz Back On TRP Race

The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 15 (April 7-April 13), 2018, are here. Star Bharat retains the top slot. Star Plus has occupied the second slot, pushing Colors TV to the third spot. Zee TV occupies the fourth space while Sony TV retains its sixth spot.

Among shows, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya mahasangam has topped the TRP chart. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the second spot, while Ishq Subhan Allah has jumped to the third spot.

Kumkum & Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has occupied the first place, thanks to the mahasangam episode. The shows have managed to get 2.7 TRP ratings.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Star Plus' shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have occupied second and fourth places, respectively. While the former has managed to get 2.4 ratings, YHM has got 2.2 ratings.

Ishqbaaz & Naamkaran

Star Plus shows, Ishqbaaz is back on TRP chart. While Naamkaran has occupied 15th place, Ishqbaaz has managed to occupy 16th spot. Both the shows have managed to get 1.6 ratings.

Bepannaah & Ishq Subhan Allah

Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra's show, Bepannaah has climbed up the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy 12th spot. The show has managed to get 1.7 ratings. On the other hand, Eisha Singh's show, Ishq Subhan Allah has occupied the third spot with 2.3 rating.

Show That Exit From The TRP Chart

Laado Veerpur Ki Mardani and Jeet Gayi To Piya M/Aapke Aa Jane Se have exit from the TRP chart. Ladoo has managed to get 0.9 ratings while Jeet Gayi To Piya Morre and Aapke Aa Jane Se have got 0.5 and 1.1 rating.

New Entries

Zee TV's Kaleerein and Star Bharat's Saam Daam Dand Bhed have entered the TRP chart. While the former has managed to occupy 19th place the latter has occupied 20th place with 1.3 TRP ratings.

Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Colors' shows, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Chandrakanta have retained their ratings 0.5 and 1.1 TRP ratings. Belan Wali Bahu and Maha Kaali have managed to get 0.5 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.

Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa has got 0.5 ratings. Sony TV's shows, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya has got 0.3 ratings, while Ek Deewaana Tha has retained its rating (0.4 ratings). CID has seen a drop in ratings (0.5 ratings).

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Star Bharat - 334721
2. Star Plus - 328826
3. Colors - 325641
4. Zee TV - 315698
5. SAB TV - 259337
6. Sony TV - 251483
7. Sony Pal - 224381
8. Star Utsav - 173241
9. Zee Anmol - 163044
10. Rishtey - 145941

Top 20 Shows

1. Kumkum Bhagya/Kundli Bhagya-5 Dino Ka Ma (Zee TV) - 5878
2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5272
3. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5113
4. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4934
5. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4780
6. Rising Star (Colors) - 4566
7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) - 4448
8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 4282
9. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal(Star Bharat) - 4094
10. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3907
11. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 3753
12. Bepannaah (Colors) - 3751
13. Udaan (Colors) - 3718
14. Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji (Star Plus) - 3586
15. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 3478
16. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3447
17. Jiji Maa (Star Bharat) - 3238
18. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 2978
19. Kaleerein (Zee TV) - 2928
20. Saam Daam Dand Bhed (Star Bharat) - 2873

