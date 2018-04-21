 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV Drops Down; Kumkum & Kundali Bhagya Tops; Ishqbaaz Back On TRP Race

Kumkum & Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has occupied the first place, thanks to the mahasangam episode. The shows have managed to get 2.7 TRP ratings.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Star Plus' shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have occupied second and fourth places, respectively. While the former has managed to get 2.4 ratings, YHM has got 2.2 ratings.

Ishqbaaz & Naamkaran

Star Plus shows, Ishqbaaz is back on TRP chart. While Naamkaran has occupied 15th place, Ishqbaaz has managed to occupy 16th spot. Both the shows have managed to get 1.6 ratings.

Bepannaah & Ishq Subhan Allah

Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra's show, Bepannaah has climbed up the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy 12th spot. The show has managed to get 1.7 ratings. On the other hand, Eisha Singh's show, Ishq Subhan Allah has occupied the third spot with 2.3 rating.

Show That Exit From The TRP Chart

Laado Veerpur Ki Mardani and Jeet Gayi To Piya M/Aapke Aa Jane Se have exit from the TRP chart. Ladoo has managed to get 0.9 ratings while Jeet Gayi To Piya Morre and Aapke Aa Jane Se have got 0.5 and 1.1 rating.

New Entries

Zee TV's Kaleerein and Star Bharat's Saam Daam Dand Bhed have entered the TRP chart. While the former has managed to occupy 19th place the latter has occupied 20th place with 1.3 TRP ratings.

Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Colors' shows, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Chandrakanta have retained their ratings 0.5 and 1.1 TRP ratings. Belan Wali Bahu and Maha Kaali have managed to get 0.5 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.

Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa has got 0.5 ratings. Sony TV's shows, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya has got 0.3 ratings, while Ek Deewaana Tha has retained its rating (0.4 ratings). CID has seen a drop in ratings (0.5 ratings).