 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Ishq Subhan Allah Bounces Back To Second Slot; Ishqbaaz Enters 10th Spot!

Related Articles
- Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV Drops Down; Kumkum & Kundali Bhagya Tops; Ishqbaaz Back On TRP Race
- Latest TRP Ratings: Star Bharat Tops; Yeh Rishta Is Back At Second Spot; Ishqbaaz Out Of TRP Race!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Bepannaah Out & Kapil Sharma’s New Show In On Top 10 Slot; Naamkaran Is Back
- Latest TRP Ratings: Bepannaah Makes A Smashing Entry; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Back On Top 5 Slot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Is Back At The Second Spot; Ishq Subhan Allah Enters The TRP Chart
- Latest TRP Ratings: Star Plus Witnesses Major DROP; Rising Star Tribute To Sridevi Is On Top Slot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down; Naamkaran Is Back In TRP Race!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Is Back At Third Spot; Kumkum Bhagya Drops Down!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Shakti Bounces Back To The Third Spot; Kumkum Bhagya & YHM Drop Down!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naamkaran & Ishqbaaz Out Of TRP Race; Colors TV Retains Top Slot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Is Back On Top Slot; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Drops Down!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 11 Finale TOPS; Sets A New Record; Ishqbaaz Is Out Of The TRP Chart!
- Kumkum Bhagya: Abhigya Fans Unhappy With The Track; Slam Shabbir Aka Abhi For Leaving Pragya!
The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 16 (April 14-April 20), 2018, are here. Colors TV bounces back to the top spot. Star Plus pushes Star Bharat to the second slot. Zee TV, SAB TV and Sony TV retain their fourth, fifth and sixth slots, respectively.
Among shows, Kundali Bhagya retains its number one spot. Ishq Subhan Allah witness major leap in its ratings. The show has occupied second spot. The third spot is occupied by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (which was at third spot last week) has dropped down the TRP chart.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Kumkum Bhagya drops down to the fifth spot. The show has managed to get 2.4 TRP ratings, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its top slot which has managed to get 2.9 ratings.
Ishqbaaz & Naamkaran
Ishqbaaz has managed to enter top 10 spot, while Naamkaran has climbed up to the 14th spot. While the former has managed to get 1.7 ratings, Naamkaran has got 1.6 TRP ratings.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Star Plus' show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the third spot, while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has dropped down to the seventh spot. While the former has managed to retain 2.4 ratings, YHM has got 2.1 ratings.
Ishq Subhan Allah & Bepannaah
Zee TV's show, Ishq Subhan Allah has seen a major jump. The show has occupied second spot and has got 2.4 ratings. Colors show, Bepannaah has managed to occupy 16th spot with 1.5 TRP ratings.
New Entry & Exit
Zee TV's show, Aapke Aa Jane Se has entered the TRP chart, while Kaleerein and Tu Aashiqui have vanished from the TRP chart. AAJS has managed to get 1.3 ratings, while both Kaleerein and Tu Aashiqui have managed to get 1.1 ratings.
Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
Colors' shows, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Chandrakanta have managed to get 0.6 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively. Belan Wali Bahu and Maha Kaali have managed to get 0.7 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.
Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa and Sony TV's show, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya have retained 0.5 got 0.3 ratings, respectively. Ek Deewaana Tha has seen a drop (0.3 ratings). CID has seen a small raise in ratings (0.6 ratings).
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Colors - 355118
2. Star Plus - 323484
3. Star Bharat - 316206
4. Zee TV - 314519
5. SAB TV - 272393
6. Sony TV - 259743
7. Sony Pal - 200008
8. Rishtey - 193689
9. Zee Anmol - 168248
10. Star Utsav - 160747
Top 20 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6392
2. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5379
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5272
4. Rising Star (Colors) - 5342
5. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5335
6. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5273
7. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4704
8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) - 4280
9. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 4068
10. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3783
11. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3759
12. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal (Star Bharat) - 3559
13. Udaan (Colors) - 3536
14. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 3443
15. Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji (Star Plus) - 3375
16. Bepannaah (Colors) - 3361
17. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 3248
18. Jiji Maa (Star Bharat) - 3172
19. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) - 2866
20. Saam Daam Dand Bhed (Star Bharat) - 2743
Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 New List: Karan Patel, Mandana Karimi, Kriti Kharbanda Others Approached!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.