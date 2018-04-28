 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Ishq Subhan Allah Bounces Back To Second Slot; Ishqbaaz Enters 10th Spot!

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya drops down to the fifth spot. The show has managed to get 2.4 TRP ratings, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its top slot which has managed to get 2.9 ratings.

Ishqbaaz & Naamkaran

Ishqbaaz has managed to enter top 10 spot, while Naamkaran has climbed up to the 14th spot. While the former has managed to get 1.7 ratings, Naamkaran has got 1.6 TRP ratings.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Star Plus' show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the third spot, while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has dropped down to the seventh spot. While the former has managed to retain 2.4 ratings, YHM has got 2.1 ratings.

Ishq Subhan Allah & Bepannaah

Zee TV's show, Ishq Subhan Allah has seen a major jump. The show has occupied second spot and has got 2.4 ratings. Colors show, Bepannaah has managed to occupy 16th spot with 1.5 TRP ratings.

New Entry & Exit

Zee TV's show, Aapke Aa Jane Se has entered the TRP chart, while Kaleerein and Tu Aashiqui have vanished from the TRP chart. AAJS has managed to get 1.3 ratings, while both Kaleerein and Tu Aashiqui have managed to get 1.1 ratings.

Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Colors' shows, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Chandrakanta have managed to get 0.6 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively. Belan Wali Bahu and Maha Kaali have managed to get 0.7 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.

Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa and Sony TV's show, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya have retained 0.5 got 0.3 ratings, respectively. Ek Deewaana Tha has seen a drop (0.3 ratings). CID has seen a small raise in ratings (0.6 ratings).