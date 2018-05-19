 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Bounce Back To The Third Spot!

Related Articles
- Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Retains Top Slot, Jennifer-Harshad’s Bepannaah Is Back At 10th Spot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Tops The TRP Chart, Colors TV Drops Down, Naamkaran Jumps To Top 10 Slot
- Latest TRP Ratings: Ishq Subhan Allah Bounces Back To Second Slot; Ishqbaaz Enters 10th Spot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV Drops Down; Kumkum & Kundali Bhagya Tops; Ishqbaaz Back On TRP Race
- Latest TRP Ratings: Star Bharat Tops; Yeh Rishta Is Back At Second Spot; Ishqbaaz Out Of TRP Race!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Bepannaah Out & Kapil Sharma’s New Show In On Top 10 Slot; Naamkaran Is Back
- Latest TRP Ratings: Bepannaah Makes A Smashing Entry; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Back On Top 5 Slot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Is Back At The Second Spot; Ishq Subhan Allah Enters The TRP Chart
- Latest TRP Ratings: Star Plus Witnesses Major DROP; Rising Star Tribute To Sridevi Is On Top Slot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down; Naamkaran Is Back In TRP Race!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Is Back At Third Spot; Kumkum Bhagya Drops Down!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Shakti Bounces Back To The Third Spot; Kumkum Bhagya & YHM Drop Down!
The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 19 (May 5-May 11), 2018, are here. Zee TV and Star Plus retain their top two slots, while Colors TV bounces back to the third spot. Star Bharat drops to the fourth place. Sony TV retains its sixth spot.
Among shows, Zee TV's shows, Kundali Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya have retained their first two places, while Ishq Subhan Allah has dropped down to the fourth spot. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has bounced back to the third place.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Zee TV's shows, Kumkum Bhagya has retained its second spot with 2.6 ratings, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya is ruling the roast (first place) with 3.0 TRP ratings.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Star Plus' shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has bounced back to the third spot with 2.4 ratings, while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has retained its seventh spot. The show has managed to get 1.9 TRP ratings.
Ishqbaaz & Naamkaran
Star Plus' shows Ishqbaaz which was at the 12th spot (last week), has bounced back to the top 10 spot with 1.8 ratings, while Naamkaran which was at 14th place (last week), has climbed up the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy 11th spot with 1.5 TRP ratings.
Ishq Subhan Allah & Bepannaah
Zee TV's show, Ishq Subhan Allah has dropped to the fourth spot. The show has managed to get 2.3 TRP ratings. Colors show, Bepannah has slipped to the 12th spot and managed to get 1.5 ratings.
New Entries & Exits
While Zee TV's Aapke Aa Jane Se and Star Bharat's Mayavi Maling vanished from the TRP chart giving ways to Zee TV's Piya Albela and Tu Aashiqui. The shows have managed to get TRP ratings, 1.0, 0.7, 1.3 and 1.3, respectively.
Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
Colors shows, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Maha Kaali, Belan Wali Bahu and Chandrakanta have retained their ratings (0.6, 0.7, 0.5 and 0.9 ratings, respectively).
Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa has retained 0.4 ratings. Sony TV's show, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and Ek Deewaana Tha have also retained their ratings (0.3 ratings each), CID has got 0.5 ratings.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Zee TV - 314648
2. Star Plus - 308029
3. Colors TV - 303997
4. Star Bharat - 288255
5. SAB TV - 279628
6. Sony TV - 263894
7. Sony Pal - 202159
8. Zee Anmol - 192387
9. Rishtey - 179551
10. Star Utsav - 141088
Top 20 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6534
2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5747
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5410
4. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5108
5. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4833
6. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 4394
7. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4154
8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 4064
9. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3931
10. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3915
11. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 3417
12. Bepannaah (Colors) - 3338
13. Udaan (Colors) - 3337
14. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal (Star Bharat) - 3076
15. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 2975
16. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 2848
17. Jiji Maa (Star Bharat) - 2769
18. Zindagi Ki Mahek (Zee TV) - 2763
19. Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji (Star Plus) - 2755
20. Piyaa Albela (Zee TV) - 2715
Mahesh Bhatt Pays Tribute To Reema Lagoo, Says She Infused Life Into His Show Naamkaran!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.