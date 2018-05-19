 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Bounce Back To The Third Spot!

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's shows, Kumkum Bhagya has retained its second spot with 2.6 ratings, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya is ruling the roast (first place) with 3.0 TRP ratings.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Star Plus' shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has bounced back to the third spot with 2.4 ratings, while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has retained its seventh spot. The show has managed to get 1.9 TRP ratings.

Ishqbaaz & Naamkaran

Star Plus' shows Ishqbaaz which was at the 12th spot (last week), has bounced back to the top 10 spot with 1.8 ratings, while Naamkaran which was at 14th place (last week), has climbed up the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy 11th spot with 1.5 TRP ratings.

Ishq Subhan Allah & Bepannaah

Zee TV's show, Ishq Subhan Allah has dropped to the fourth spot. The show has managed to get 2.3 TRP ratings. Colors show, Bepannah has slipped to the 12th spot and managed to get 1.5 ratings.

New Entries & Exits

While Zee TV's Aapke Aa Jane Se and Star Bharat's Mayavi Maling vanished from the TRP chart giving ways to Zee TV's Piya Albela and Tu Aashiqui. The shows have managed to get TRP ratings, 1.0, 0.7, 1.3 and 1.3, respectively.

Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Colors shows, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Maha Kaali, Belan Wali Bahu and Chandrakanta have retained their ratings (0.6, 0.7, 0.5 and 0.9 ratings, respectively).

Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa has retained 0.4 ratings. Sony TV's show, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and Ek Deewaana Tha have also retained their ratings (0.3 ratings each), CID has got 0.5 ratings.