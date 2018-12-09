English
Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol At 3rd Spot; Ishqbaaz In, Bigg Boss 12 Out Of TRP Race!

By
    The latest TRP/BARC ratings for week 48 (November 24 -November 30, 2018) are out. Colors' Naagin 3 and Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya have retained their top two slots. Sony TV's Indian Idol 10 has pushed Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya to the fourth place. While Star Plus' Ishqbaaz is back on TRP chart, Colors' Bigg Boss 12 is out of TRP race. SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its eighth spot while Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has dropped to the fourth place. Zee TV's Manmohini has got a good opening.

    Among channels, Star Plus has retained its top slot. The second place is occupied by Zee TV. While Sony TV has dropped down to the third spot, Colors has retained its fourth spot.

    Top Three Shows

    Colors' show, Naagin 3 and Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya have retained their top two spots, but Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the fourth place. The shows have managed to get 3.7, 3.6 and 3.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Dance Plus 4

    While Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its sixth place, Dance Plus 4 has dropped down to the 17th place. The shows have managed to get 3.0 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 & Bigg Boss 12

    While Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 has retained its 12th place, Colors' Bigg Boss 12 is out of TRP race. The shows have managed to get - 2.6, 1.3 (weekdays) & 2.0 (weekend ka vaar) TRP ratings.

    KBC & Indian Idol

    Sony TV's both shows Indian Idol and Kaun Banega Crorepati (Finale) have witnessed a major jump on TRP chart. While the former has occupied 3rd place with 3.4 ratings, KBC has occupied 7th slot with 2.9 TRP ratings.

    Manmohini & Ishqbaaz

    While Zee TV's Manmohini has got good opening, Star Plus' Ishqbaaz is back on TRP race. The shows have occupied 14th and 19th places with 2.5 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bepannaah & Roop

    Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Colors shows - Bepannaah and Roop have managed to get 1.7, 0.8 and 1.2 ratings, respectively.

    Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

    Top 10 Channels

    1. Star Plus - 507819
    2. Zee TV - 468419
    3. Sony TV - 432072
    4. Colors - 384395
    5. Star Bharat - 366165
    6. SAB TV - 297281
    7. Star Utsav - 194690
    8. Sony Pal - 171063
    9. Zee Anmol - 164478
    10. &TV - 119320

    Top 20 Shows

    1. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 8110
    2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 8013
    3. Indian Idol (Sony TV) - 7606
    4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7586
    5. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 7267
    6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 6640
    7. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 6336
    8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 6322
    9. Radhakrishn (Star Bharat) - 6151
    10. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) - 5870
    11. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) - 5866
    12. Kasauti Zindagi Kay (Star Plus) - 5660
    13. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5641
    14. Manmohini (Zee TV) - 5426
    15. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5010
    16. Nazar (Star Plus) - 4750
    17. Dance Plus - 4 (Star Plus) - 4736
    18. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 4620
    19. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4579
    20. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 4475

