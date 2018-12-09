 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol At Top 3; Ishqbaaz In, Bigg Boss 12 Out Of TRP Race!

Top Three Shows

Colors show, Naagin 3 and Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya have retained their top two spots, but Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the fourth place. The shows have managed to get 3.7, 3.6 and 3.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Dance Plus 4

While Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its sixth place, Dance Plus 4 has dropped down to the 17th place. The shows have managed to get 3.0 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 & Bigg Boss 12

While Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 has retained its 12th place, Colors' Bigg Boss 12 is out of TRP race. The shows have managed to get - 2.6, 1.3 (weekdays) & 2.0 (weekend ka vaar) TRP ratings.

KBC & Indian Idol

Sony TV's both shows Indian Idol and Kaun Banega Crorepati (Finale) have witnessed a major jump on TRP chart. While the former has occupied 3rd place with 3.4 ratings, KBC has occupied 7th slot with 2.9 TRP ratings.

Manmohini & Ishqbaaz

While Zee TV's Manmohini has got good opening, Star Plus' Ishqbaaz is back on TRP race. The shows have occupied 14th and 19th places with 2.5 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bepannaah & Roop

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Colors shows - Bepannaah and Roop have managed to get 1.7, 0.8 and 1.2 ratings, respectively.