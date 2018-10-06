 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Enters Top 10 Slot; Bigg Boss 12 Drops Down!

Related Articles
The latest TRP ratings for week 39 (September 22-September 28, 2018) are here. Star Plus' new show Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 has opened to big numbers, while Colors' Bigg Boss 12 has dropped down on the TRP chart. Colors' Bepannaah has re-entered the TRP chart. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are still struggling to re-enter the TRP chart. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back at second spot. While Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega has re-entered the TRP chart (18th place), Qayamat Ki Raat is out of TRP race.
Star Plus has occupied first place and pushed Colors to the third slot. Sony TV has occupied the second spot, while Zee TV and Sony SAB have retained their fourth and fifth places, respectively.
Naagin 3 & Bigg Boss 12
Colors' Naagin 3 enjoys its top slot. The show has managed to get 4.6 ratings. Bigg Boss 12 has dropped down to 14th spot. The (weekdays) episodes have managed to get 2.2 ratings, while Weekend Ka Vaar episodes have got 2.4 ratings.
Kaun Banega Crorepati & Indian Idol
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 has seen a jump in its ratings! The show has occupied seventh place with 2.8 ratings. Indian Idol 10 has dropped down to the 13th spot with 2.3 ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya has climbed up to the third spot, Kumkum Bhagya has also seen improvement in its ratings. While Kumkum Bhagya has occupied 5th place with 2.9 ratings, its spin-off has managed to get 3.3 ratings.
TMKOC & Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2
Star Plus' much-hyped show Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2's opening episode has managed to get good ratings. The show has occupied 10th spot with 2.5 ratings. TMKOC has dropped to the sixth place with 2.9 ratings.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Krishna Chali London & Aladdin
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back to the second spot with 3.6 TRP ratings. Krishna Chali London has climbed up to the 12th place with 2.3 ratings, while Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga has dropped down to the 19th place with 1.8 TRP ratings.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka & Bepannaah
While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka are still struggling to re-enter the TRP chart, Bepannaah has managed to occupy 20th spot. Both YHM and Silsila have got 1.1 ratings, while Bepannaah has got 1.8 ratings.
Ishqbaaz & Roop
Roop is still struggling to re-enter the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.4 ratings. Ishqbaaz has managed to occupy 16th place with 1.9 ratings.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Star Plus - 461929
2. Sony Entertainment Television - 445792
3. Colors - 445474
4. Zee TV - 377869
5. Sony SAB - 336108
6. Star Bharat - 313321
7. Star Utsav - 220367
8. Sony Pal - 188659
9. Zee Anmol - 149286
10. &TV - 134300
Top 20 Shows
1. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 9474
2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 7855
3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7256
4. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 6488
5. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6471
6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony SAB) - 6382
7. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 6282
8. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 6266
9. Udaan (Colors) - 5602
10. Kasauti Zindagi Kay (Star Plus) - 5589
11. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5159
12. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 5126
13. Indian Idol (Sony TV) - 5085
14. Bigg Boss (Colors) - 4792
15. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 4410
16. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4247
17. Nazar (Star Plus) - 4225
18. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) - 4101
19. Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga (Sony SAB) - 4002
20. Bepannaah (Colors) - 3985
