 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Enters Top 10 Slot; Bigg Boss 12 Drops Down!

Naagin 3 & Bigg Boss 12

Colors' Naagin 3 enjoys its top slot. The show has managed to get 4.6 ratings. Bigg Boss 12 has dropped down to 14th spot. The (weekdays) episodes have managed to get 2.2 ratings, while Weekend Ka Vaar episodes have got 2.4 ratings.

Kaun Banega Crorepati & Indian Idol

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 has seen a jump in its ratings! The show has occupied seventh place with 2.8 ratings. Indian Idol 10 has dropped down to the 13th spot with 2.3 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya has climbed up to the third spot, Kumkum Bhagya has also seen improvement in its ratings. While Kumkum Bhagya has occupied 5th place with 2.9 ratings, its spin-off has managed to get 3.3 ratings.

TMKOC & Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2

Star Plus' much-hyped show Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2's opening episode has managed to get good ratings. The show has occupied 10th spot with 2.5 ratings. TMKOC has dropped to the sixth place with 2.9 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Krishna Chali London & Aladdin

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back to the second spot with 3.6 TRP ratings. Krishna Chali London has climbed up to the 12th place with 2.3 ratings, while Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga has dropped down to the 19th place with 1.8 TRP ratings.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka & Bepannaah

While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka are still struggling to re-enter the TRP chart, Bepannaah has managed to occupy 20th spot. Both YHM and Silsila have got 1.1 ratings, while Bepannaah has got 1.8 ratings.

Ishqbaaz & Roop

Roop is still struggling to re-enter the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.4 ratings. Ishqbaaz has managed to occupy 16th place with 1.9 ratings.