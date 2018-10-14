 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings:Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Bigg Boss Witness Major Drop; RadhaKrishn Makes Grand Entry

Naagin 3 & Bigg Boss 12

Colors' Naagin 3 enjoys its top slot. The show has managed to get 4.5 ratings. Bigg Boss 12 has witnessed a major drop. The show managed to occupy 19th spot with 2.0 ratings.

Kaun Banega Crorepati & Indian Idol

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 has seen a major jump! The show has occupied the third spot with 3.3 ratings. Indian Idol 10 has occupied the seventh place spot with 2.9 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya has climbed up to the second spot, Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the eight spot. While Kumkum Bhagya has managed to get 2.8 ratings, its spin-off has managed to get 3.6 ratings.

TMKOC & Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2

TMKOC and Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 have witnessed a major drop. While the former has managed to occupy ninth place with 2.7 ratings, Kasautii has managed to occupy 15th place with 2.1 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Krishna Chali London

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the fourth place with 3.3 TRP ratings. Krishna Chali London has dropped down to the 14th place with 2.1 ratings.

RadhaKrishn

STAR Bharat's new show RadhaKrishn has made a grand entry on the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy sixth place with 2.9 ratings.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Ishqbaaz, Roop, Alladin & Bepannaah

Surprisingly, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Ishqbaaz, Roop, Alladin and Bepannaah have vanished from the TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 1.3, 1.0, 2.1, 1.1, 1.5 and 1.2 ratings, respectively.