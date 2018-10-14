 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings:Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Bigg Boss Witness Major Drop; RadhaKrishn Makes Grand Entry

Related Articles
The latest TRP ratings for week 40 (September 29-October 5, 2018) are out. Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and Colors' Bigg Boss 12 has witnessed a major drop. Star Bharat's new show, RadhaKrishn has got a bumper entry. Six big shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Ishqbaaz, Roop, Alladin and Bepannaah are out of the TRP race. Sony TV's Kaun Banega crorepati has climbed up the TRP chart.
Star Plus, Sony TV, Colors TV and Zee TV have retained the first four spots. Star Bharat is at fifth place, while SAB TV has dropped down to the sixth spot.
Naagin 3 & Bigg Boss 12
Colors' Naagin 3 enjoys its top slot. The show has managed to get 4.5 ratings. Bigg Boss 12 has witnessed a major drop. The show managed to occupy 19th spot with 2.0 ratings.
Kaun Banega Crorepati & Indian Idol
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 has seen a major jump! The show has occupied the third spot with 3.3 ratings. Indian Idol 10 has occupied the seventh place spot with 2.9 ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya has climbed up to the second spot, Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the eight spot. While Kumkum Bhagya has managed to get 2.8 ratings, its spin-off has managed to get 3.6 ratings.
TMKOC & Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2
TMKOC and Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 have witnessed a major drop. While the former has managed to occupy ninth place with 2.7 ratings, Kasautii has managed to occupy 15th place with 2.1 ratings.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Krishna Chali London
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the fourth place with 3.3 TRP ratings. Krishna Chali London has dropped down to the 14th place with 2.1 ratings.
RadhaKrishn
STAR Bharat's new show RadhaKrishn has made a grand entry on the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy sixth place with 2.9 ratings.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Ishqbaaz, Roop, Alladin & Bepannaah
Surprisingly, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Ishqbaaz, Roop, Alladin and Bepannaah have vanished from the TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 1.3, 1.0, 2.1, 1.1, 1.5 and 1.2 ratings, respectively.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Star Plus - 486109
2. Sony Entertainment Television - 472936
3. Colors - 437079
4. Zee TV - 424332
5. Star Bharat - 370431
6. Sony SAB - 342530
7. Star Utsav - 242987
8. Sony Pal - 194859
9. Zee Anmol - 159766
10. &TV - 130435
Top 20 Shows
1. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 9901
2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7930
3. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 7380
4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 7376
5. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 6952
6. RadhaKrishn (STAR Bharat) - 6427
7. Indian Idol (Sony TV) - 6307
8. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6216
9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) - 5995
10. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5782
11. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5779
12. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 4826
13. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) - 4777
14. Nazar (Star Plus) - 4621
15. Kasauti Zindagi Kay (Star Plus) - 4607
16. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 4547
17. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4539
18. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) - 4512
19. Bigg Boss (Colors) - 4381
20. Nimki Mukhiya (STAR Bharat) - 4338
