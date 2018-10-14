India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Latest TRP Ratings:Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Bigg Boss Witness Major Drop; RadhaKrishn Makes Grand Entry

    The latest TRP ratings for week 40 (September 29-October 5, 2018) are out. Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and Colors' Bigg Boss 12 has witnessed a major drop. Star Bharat's new show, RadhaKrishn has got a bumper entry. Six big shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Ishqbaaz, Roop, Alladin and Bepannaah are out of the TRP race. Sony TV's Kaun Banega crorepati has climbed up the TRP chart.

    Star Plus, Sony TV, Colors TV and Zee TV have retained the first four spots. Star Bharat is at fifth place, while SAB TV has dropped down to the sixth spot.

    Naagin 3 & Bigg Boss 12

    Colors' Naagin 3 enjoys its top slot. The show has managed to get 4.5 ratings. Bigg Boss 12 has witnessed a major drop. The show managed to occupy 19th spot with 2.0 ratings.

    Kaun Banega Crorepati & Indian Idol

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 has seen a major jump! The show has occupied the third spot with 3.3 ratings. Indian Idol 10 has occupied the seventh place spot with 2.9 ratings.

    Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

    While Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya has climbed up to the second spot, Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the eight spot. While Kumkum Bhagya has managed to get 2.8 ratings, its spin-off has managed to get 3.6 ratings.

    TMKOC & Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2

    TMKOC and Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 have witnessed a major drop. While the former has managed to occupy ninth place with 2.7 ratings, Kasautii has managed to occupy 15th place with 2.1 ratings.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Krishna Chali London

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the fourth place with 3.3 TRP ratings. Krishna Chali London has dropped down to the 14th place with 2.1 ratings.

    RadhaKrishn

    STAR Bharat's new show RadhaKrishn has made a grand entry on the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy sixth place with 2.9 ratings.

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Ishqbaaz, Roop, Alladin & Bepannaah

    Surprisingly, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Ishqbaaz, Roop, Alladin and Bepannaah have vanished from the TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 1.3, 1.0, 2.1, 1.1, 1.5 and 1.2 ratings, respectively.

    Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

    Top 10 Channels

    1. Star Plus - 486109
    2. Sony Entertainment Television - 472936
    3. Colors - 437079
    4. Zee TV - 424332
    5. Star Bharat - 370431
    6. Sony SAB - 342530
    7. Star Utsav - 242987
    8. Sony Pal - 194859
    9. Zee Anmol - 159766
    10. &TV - 130435

    Top 20 Shows

    1. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 9901
    2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7930
    3. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 7380
    4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 7376
    5. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 6952
    6. RadhaKrishn (STAR Bharat) - 6427
    7. Indian Idol (Sony TV) - 6307
    8. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6216
    9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) - 5995
    10. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5782
    11. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5779
    12. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 4826
    13. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) - 4777
    14. Nazar (Star Plus) - 4621
    15. Kasauti Zindagi Kay (Star Plus) - 4607
    16. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 4547
    17. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4539
    18. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) - 4512
    19. Bigg Boss (Colors) - 4381
    20. Nimki Mukhiya (STAR Bharat) - 4338

    Story first published: Sunday, October 14, 2018, 1:18 [IST]
