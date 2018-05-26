 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Enters Top 5 Slot; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drops Down!

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's shows, Kumkum Bhagya is at the second spot, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya rules the roast. The shows have managed to get 2.7 and 3.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Hai Mohobbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Both Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Mohobbatein has dropped down on the TRP chart. While the former has managed to occupy fourth place with 2.3 ratings, YHM has occupied eight spot with 1.9 TRP ratings.

Ishq Subhan Allah & Bepannaah

Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah has bounced back to the third spot. The show has managed to get 2.4 ratings. Colors' show Bepannaah, which was at 12th place last week, has dropped to the 13th spot. The show has grabbed 1.4 TRP ratings.

Naamkaran, Ishqbaaz & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

Naamkaran ended on a high note. The show occupied 10th place, and managed to get 1.6 ratings. Ishqbaaz, which was at 10th place last week, has dropped down to the 12th place with 1.6 TRP ratings. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has occupied the fifth place with 2.0 ratings.

New Entries & Exits

Zee TV's Aapke Aa Jane Se (1.3 ratings) and Zee Anmol's Kumkum Bhagya have entered the TRP chart. Star Bharat's Jiji Maa and Star Plus' Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji have vanished from the TRP charts. The shows have managed to get 1.2 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.

Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Colors shows, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Maha Kaali and Chandrakanta have seen a drop in its ratings (0.5, 0.6 and 0.7 ratings respectively), Belan Wali Bahu has retained its 0.5 ratings.

Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa has retained 0.4 ratings. Sony TV's show, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and Ek Deewaana Tha have also retained their ratings (0.3 ratings each), CID has got 0.6 ratings.