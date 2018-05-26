 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Enters Top 5 Slot; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drops Down!

Related Articles
- Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Bounce Back To The Third Spot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Retains Top Slot, Jennifer-Harshad’s Bepannaah Is Back At 10th Spot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Tops The TRP Chart, Colors TV Drops Down, Naamkaran Jumps To Top 10 Slot
- Latest TRP Ratings: Ishq Subhan Allah Bounces Back To Second Slot; Ishqbaaz Enters 10th Spot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV Drops Down; Kumkum & Kundali Bhagya Tops; Ishqbaaz Back On TRP Race
- Latest TRP Ratings: Star Bharat Tops; Yeh Rishta Is Back At Second Spot; Ishqbaaz Out Of TRP Race!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Bepannaah Out & Kapil Sharma’s New Show In On Top 10 Slot; Naamkaran Is Back
- Latest TRP Ratings: Bepannaah Makes A Smashing Entry; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Back On Top 5 Slot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Is Back At The Second Spot; Ishq Subhan Allah Enters The TRP Chart
- Latest TRP Ratings: Star Plus Witnesses Major DROP; Rising Star Tribute To Sridevi Is On Top Slot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down; Naamkaran Is Back In TRP Race!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Is Back At Third Spot; Kumkum Bhagya Drops Down!
The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 20 (May 12-May 18), 2018, are here. Zee TV, Star Plus and Colors TV retain their top three slots. SAB TV pushes Star Bharat to the fifth place. Sony TV retains its sixth spot.
Among shows, Zee TV's shows, Kundali Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya have retained their first two places, while Ishq Subhan Allah has bounced back to the third spot. Naamkaran ends on a high note, while Yeh Hai Mohobbatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have dropped down on the TRP chart.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Zee TV's shows, Kumkum Bhagya is at the second spot, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya rules the roast. The shows have managed to get 2.7 and 3.0 TRP ratings, respectively.
Yeh Hai Mohobbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Both Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Mohobbatein has dropped down on the TRP chart. While the former has managed to occupy fourth place with 2.3 ratings, YHM has occupied eight spot with 1.9 TRP ratings.
Ishq Subhan Allah & Bepannaah
Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah has bounced back to the third spot. The show has managed to get 2.4 ratings. Colors' show Bepannaah, which was at 12th place last week, has dropped to the 13th spot. The show has grabbed 1.4 TRP ratings.
Naamkaran, Ishqbaaz & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala
Naamkaran ended on a high note. The show occupied 10th place, and managed to get 1.6 ratings. Ishqbaaz, which was at 10th place last week, has dropped down to the 12th place with 1.6 TRP ratings. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has occupied the fifth place with 2.0 ratings.
New Entries & Exits
Zee TV's Aapke Aa Jane Se (1.3 ratings) and Zee Anmol's Kumkum Bhagya have entered the TRP chart. Star Bharat's Jiji Maa and Star Plus' Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji have vanished from the TRP charts. The shows have managed to get 1.2 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.
Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
Colors shows, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Maha Kaali and Chandrakanta have seen a drop in its ratings (0.5, 0.6 and 0.7 ratings respectively), Belan Wali Bahu has retained its 0.5 ratings.
Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa has retained 0.4 ratings. Sony TV's show, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and Ek Deewaana Tha have also retained their ratings (0.3 ratings each), CID has got 0.6 ratings.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Zee TV - 316640
2. Star Plus - 303672
3. Colors TV - 281733
4. SAB TV - 277227
5. Star Bharat - 268089
6. Sony TV - 251169
7. Zee Anmol - 206441
8. Rishtey - 183254
9. Sony Pal - 181592
10. Star Utsav - 129301
Top 20 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6695
2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5892
3. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5268
4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5030
5. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 4500
6. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4421
7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) - 4311
8. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4154
9. Udaan (Colors) - 3606
10. Naamkarann (Star Plus) - 3585
11. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3559
12. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3533
13. Bepannaah (Colors) - 3083
14. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal ((Star Bharat) - 3014
15. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 2924
16. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) - 2789
17. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 2781
18. Zindagi Ki Mahek (Zee TV) - 2757
19. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee Anmol) - 2682
20. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 2601
Hina Khan Says Social Media & Trollers Are Faceless, It Doesn't Bother Her At All
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.