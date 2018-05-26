English
 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Enters Top 5 Slot; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drops Down!

Latest TRP Ratings: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Enters Top 5 Slot; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drops Down!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

    Kumkum Bhagaya, Kundali Bhagaya & other Top serials in TRP of this week; LATEST TRP Chart। FilmiBeat

    The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 20 (May 12-May 18), 2018, are here. Zee TV, Star Plus and Colors TV retain their top three slots. SAB TV pushes Star Bharat to the fifth place. Sony TV retains its sixth spot.

    Among shows, Zee TV's shows, Kundali Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya have retained their first two places, while Ishq Subhan Allah has bounced back to the third spot. Naamkaran ends on a high note, while Yeh Hai Mohobbatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have dropped down on the TRP chart.

    Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

    Zee TV's shows, Kumkum Bhagya is at the second spot, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya rules the roast. The shows have managed to get 2.7 and 3.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Yeh Hai Mohobbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

    Both Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Mohobbatein has dropped down on the TRP chart. While the former has managed to occupy fourth place with 2.3 ratings, YHM has occupied eight spot with 1.9 TRP ratings.

    Ishq Subhan Allah & Bepannaah

    Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah has bounced back to the third spot. The show has managed to get 2.4 ratings. Colors' show Bepannaah, which was at 12th place last week, has dropped to the 13th spot. The show has grabbed 1.4 TRP ratings.

    Naamkaran, Ishqbaaz & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

    Naamkaran ended on a high note. The show occupied 10th place, and managed to get 1.6 ratings. Ishqbaaz, which was at 10th place last week, has dropped down to the 12th place with 1.6 TRP ratings. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has occupied the fifth place with 2.0 ratings.

    New Entries & Exits

    Zee TV's Aapke Aa Jane Se (1.3 ratings) and Zee Anmol's Kumkum Bhagya have entered the TRP chart. Star Bharat's Jiji Maa and Star Plus' Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji have vanished from the TRP charts. The shows have managed to get 1.2 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.

    Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

    Colors shows, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Maha Kaali and Chandrakanta have seen a drop in its ratings (0.5, 0.6 and 0.7 ratings respectively), Belan Wali Bahu has retained its 0.5 ratings.

    Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

    Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa has retained 0.4 ratings. Sony TV's show, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and Ek Deewaana Tha have also retained their ratings (0.3 ratings each), CID has got 0.6 ratings.

    Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

    Top 10 Channels

    1. Zee TV - 316640
    2. Star Plus - 303672
    3. Colors TV - 281733
    4. SAB TV - 277227
    5. Star Bharat - 268089
    6. Sony TV - 251169
    7. Zee Anmol - 206441
    8. Rishtey - 183254
    9. Sony Pal - 181592
    10. Star Utsav - 129301

    Top 20 Shows

    1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6695
    2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5892
    3. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5268
    4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5030
    5. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 4500
    6. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4421
    7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) - 4311
    8. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4154
    9. Udaan (Colors) - 3606
    10. Naamkarann (Star Plus) - 3585
    11. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3559
    12. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3533
    13. Bepannaah (Colors) - 3083
    14. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal ((Star Bharat) - 3014
    15. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 2924
    16. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) - 2789
    17. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 2781
    18. Zindagi Ki Mahek (Zee TV) - 2757
    19. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee Anmol) - 2682
    20. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 2601

    Hina Khan Says Social Media & Trollers Are Faceless, It Doesn't Bother Her At All

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue